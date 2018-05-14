《中英對照讀新聞》Royal wedding knickknacks are flying off the shelf 王室婚禮小擺飾現正暢銷

2018-05-14

◎劉宜庭

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry. The couple will wed in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — a royal residence in the small town of Windsor some 22 miles west of central London.

（英國）哈利王子和梅根．馬克爾5月19日即將完婚。這對小倆口將在溫莎古堡的聖喬治禮拜堂結婚，那是一處皇家宅邸，位於距離倫敦市中心西方約22英里的一座小鎮內。

The bells of St. George’s will chime to mark the happy event, but the cash tills are already ringing. Tourism is by far Windsor’s biggest industry. Thanks to the royals, 7 million visitors flock to the town every year, and an extra 100,000 are expected on the wedding day, boosting the local economy.

聖喬治禮拜堂的鐘聲即將為這樁幸福大事敲響，但收銀台的鈴聲早已響起。觀光業是溫莎鎮迄今規模最大的產業。感謝王室家族，每年都有700萬名遊客結伴到訪這座小鎮，婚禮當天則預計再增加10萬訪客，帶動當地經濟。

The deputy leader of the local council, Phillip Bicknell, anticipates that many free-spending Americans will be among the tourists.“The Americans are very keen on the wedding because they’re going to get in to the royal family at last.” Bicknell said.

當地議會的副主席菲利普．比克內爾預期，會有許多出手闊綽的美國觀光客到訪。「美國人非常熱衷這場婚禮，因為終於有美國人即將成為王室一員。」比克內爾表示。

In the King and Queen Gift Shop at the foot of Windsor’s Castle Hill, Harry and Meghan memorabilia have been flying off the shelves. Tourists have been snapping up fridge magnets, T-shirts, tea towels and mugs bearing images of the happy couple and costing $18 or more.

坐落於溫莎古堡山腳下的「國王與王后禮物店」裡，哈利與梅根的紀念商品持續暢銷。觀光客搶購印上這對幸福小倆口的冰箱磁鐵、T恤、茶巾和杯具，為此掏出18美元或更多的錢。

The royal wedding has triggered an avalanche of royal tat, including some bizarre products like the Harry and Meghan breakfast cereal, and the aim is obvious：to make a quick buck.

這場王室婚禮引領鋪天蓋地的皇家圖飾風潮，包括一些稀奇古怪的產品，例如哈利與梅根早餐穀片，顯然旨在輕鬆賺取近利。

新聞辭典

fly off the shelf：慣用語，（商品）暢銷、熱賣。例句：I’m sure the product will fly off the shelf.（我相信這項產品會熱賣。）

snap up：慣用語，搶購。例句：Bargain hunters are rushing to snap up discounted versions of the season’s most popular items.（投機商爭相搶購當季熱門款的折扣商品。）

make a quick buck：慣用語，賺取近利、撈不義之財。例句：Rita want to make a quick buck by reselling foreign wines.（芮塔想靠轉售外國酒賺取近利。）