《中英對照讀新聞》 Summit sparks Pyongyang noodle cravings－兩韓峰會掀起平壤冷麵熱潮

2018-05-13

◎茅毅

The sight of the leaders of the two Koreas eating Pyongyang cold noodles at the Inter-Korea banquet whetted the appetites of Seoul residents and long queues of people formed outside of restaurants.

看到南、北韓領導人在兩韓峰會晚宴品嘗平壤冷麵，激起首爾民眾的食慾，在餐館外形成排隊人龍。

"I often enjoy eating Pyongyang cold noodles. After seeing the two leaders (Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in) having it at the banquet, I felt I had to have it too so I came here today. I wish we will be unified in the near future so that I can go to Pyongyang to enjoy the original Pyongyang cold noodles there," said one customer, Choi Ho-won, 30.

30歲的顧客崔浩源說，「我常吃平壤冷麵，看到兩位領袖（北韓領導人金正恩和南韓總統文在寅）在宴會上享用後，就覺得我也得吃，所以今天就來餐館報到了。但願不久的將來，兩韓會統一，我就能去平壤吃道地的平壤冷麵」。

On Friday, the summit full of smiles and handshakes was drew to a close with the noodle dish made by a chef from a famous restaurant in the North Korean capital using a special noodle machine.

週五，洋溢著笑容與握手的兩韓峰會，以平壤冷麵畫下句點，這道料理由北韓首都平壤知名餐館的廚師使用一台特製的製麵機所做。

《新聞辭典》

craving：名詞，渴望、熱切的希望。I have a craving for Taiwanese snacks.（我很想吃台灣小吃。）

whet：動詞，磨、刺激、增強（勾起）興趣（慾望）。I have read an excerpt of the book on the web and it has whetted my appetite.（我在網路上讀過這本書的摘錄，引起我的興趣。）

draw to a close：片語，結束。The game was drawing to a close.（比賽即將結束。）