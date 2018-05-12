《中英對照讀新聞》You want tarantula with that? At U.S. burger joint, it’s an option－你想配狼蛛嗎？在美國漢堡店，這是個選擇

2018-05-12

◎周虹汶

Kristin Barnaby, a self-described arachnophobe, found a way to overcome what she dreads at a North Carolina burger joint.

自稱恐懼蜘蛛的克莉絲汀．巴納比，在北卡羅萊納州一家漢堡店找到了一種克服畏懼的方法。

“I am going to eat my fear,” the 27-year-old said at the Bull City Burger and Brewery, where she tucked into a hamburger topped with a crunchy full-grown, oven-roasted tarantula.

「我要把我的恐懼吃掉」，這個27歲的人於「水牛城漢堡釀酒廠」如是說，她在那裡嗑了一客上方蓋有一隻發育完全、被烤爐烘得脆脆的狼蛛的漢堡。

Tarantulas made their debut after restaurant owner Seth Gross read about how they have become a street food staple in Cambodia, where they are mixed with salt and sugar and cooked.

在餐廳老闆賽斯．葛羅斯閱讀得知牠們被混鹽和糖去煮以及如何變成柬埔寨街頭主食後，狼蛛登場。

The tarantula burger is not for everyone. Gross gets only 15 of the farmed, organically raised creatures each year, so diners need to be lucky, as well as daring, to get a taste.

這個狼蛛漢堡不是每個人都能享有。葛羅斯每年只拿到15隻養殖而來、有機培育的這種生物，所以用餐者得有好運與大膽，才能一嚐滋味。

“You come in, you fill in a lottery ticket,” he said. “If we draw your name, you come and get to eat one.”

他說，「你進來，你簽樂透」，「如果我們抽到你的名字，你來拿一個去吃。」

The lucky winners have up to 48 hours to claim their prize and Gross said none have yet backed out.（Reuters）

幸運得主們有長達48小時領取他們的獎品，而葛羅斯說，還沒有人抽腿過。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

dread：動詞，指害怕、擔心、敬畏；名詞，指畏懼、令人恐懼的事物；形容詞，可怕的；動詞，指很怕。例句：I dread to think what our future is going to be.（我不敢想像我們的未來會是什麼模樣。）

debut：名詞，指初次亮相、處女秀；動詞，指初次登台；形容詞，指首次的。例句：He made his debut at the World Cup in 2002 when he was only 16.（他2002年初次參加世界盃時，年僅16歲。）

back out：片語動詞，指退出協議、取消。例句：He backed out of the deal when seeing the risks.（他看到風險就取消交易。）