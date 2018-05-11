中英對照讀新聞─GOP Missouri candidate says feminists have ’snake-filled heads’ 共和黨密蘇里州候選人說，女性主義者滿腦子蛇

2018-05-11

◎張沛元

A Republican in Missouri who hopes to replace Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the U.S. Senate said he expects to come home to a home-cooked meal from his fiancée at 6 p.m. every night, and plans for his future daughters to do the same.

一名希望取代美國民主黨籍聯邦參議員克萊兒．麥卡斯基的密蘇里州共和黨人說，他希望每晚6點回到家時能吃到未婚妻親手做的飯菜，並打算讓未來的女兒比照辦理。

Courtland Sykes on Tuesday took to Facebook to repost comments he wrote last year, to clear up his views on women’s rights.

柯特蘭．賽克斯週二在臉書上重新貼出他去年寫的這篇評論，澄清他對女權的看法。

"In light of recent questions regarding my views on Women’s Rights, attached is my full statement," he posted on his verified "Courtland Sykes for Senate" Facebook page. On whether he favors women’s rights, Sykes said his fiancée, Chanel Rion, has given him orders to favor them, "so I’d better."

「有鑑於近日針對我對女權看法的質疑，在此附上我的完整聲明。」他在經過認證的「柯特蘭．賽克斯進軍參議院」臉書專頁上的貼文中如是說。針對他是否支持女權？賽克斯說，他的未婚妻，香奈兒．瑞昂下令他要支持，「所以我最好（照辦）。」

"But Chanel knows that my obedience comes with a small price that she loves to pay anyway：I want to come home to a home-cooked dinner at six every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect one day to have daughters learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives," he said in the post.

「但香奈兒知道，我的順從是她要付出一個她也樂意支付的小代價：我每晚6點回家時，要有自家煮、而且是她煮的晚餐，也是有朝一日我希望我女兒成為傳統家庭主婦後學會煮的晚餐。」他在貼文中說。

新聞辭典

clear up：慣用語，把……解釋清楚；搞清楚；弄明白；解決。例句：The police finally cleared up the mystery of the missing child.（警方終於釐清失蹤孩童之謎。）

in light of something：慣用語，因為，鑑於。

fix：動詞，做（飯）；準備（食物或飲料）。例句：It’s your turn to fix dinner.（輪到你做晚飯了。）