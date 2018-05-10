《中英對照讀新聞》Stuck in second gear：Chinese fans ponder life without ’Friends’－卡關：中國粉絲深思沒有「六人行」的生活

2018-05-10

◎孫宇青

No one told them it was gonna be this way.

沒人告訴他們，生活會變成這個樣子。

Millions of Chinese "Friends" fans are heartbroken after top portal Sohu, citing only "copyright issues" in April, abruptly pulled the US sitcom, beloved by millennials in China for its endearing characters and as an English conversation resource.

中國頂尖入口網站「搜狐」4月間僅以「版權問題」為由，突然下架角色討喜、可當作英語會話學習資源，受到中國千禧世代喜愛的美國情境喜劇《六人行》，讓數百萬名粉絲為之心碎。

The move has touched off anguish on Chinese social media sites such as Weibo, where a "Friends offline" hashtag has generated millions of posts. Many have called for Sohu to re-up on its "Friends" rights, with others indicating where to download pirated episodes.

此舉在「微博」等中國社群媒體引爆憤慨，「老友記（中國譯名）下架」的標籤累積達數百萬則。許多人要求搜狐重新取得《六人行》版權，也有人提供可下載盜版影集的網站。

Millions of Chinese youngsters identify with the theme song’s lament － "your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA." And they grab the chance to burnish their American-style English. "There are so much conversational English in it; things that you can’t learn from books."

數百萬名中國年輕人對該劇主題曲的慨歎感同身受─「你的工作根本是笑話，你口袋裡沒半毛錢，你的感情生活胎死腹中。」他們也抓住這個可以增進美式英語能力的機會。「裡頭有很多英語會話，都是你無法在書本上學到的內容。」

Some English training courses in China even assign the show as teaching material.

在中國，有些英文教學課程甚至指定這個節目為教材。

《新聞辭典》

endearing：形容詞，討人喜愛的。例句：Joey was attracted to Rachel’s endearing smile.（喬伊著迷於瑞秋迷人的微笑。）

touch off：慣用片語，引起；觸發。例句：What Phoebe said touched off a debate between Ross and Chandler.（菲比說的話，讓羅斯和錢德勒吵起來。）

burnish：動詞，擦亮；磨光。例句：Monica tried her best to burnish everything in her kitchen.（莫妮卡使盡全力，將廚房裡的一切擦拭得亮晶晶。）