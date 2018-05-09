《中英對照讀新聞》100,000 orangutans killed in 16 years－10萬隻紅毛猩猩在16年間遭殺害

2018-05-09

◎魏國金

More than 100,000 Critically Endangered orangutans have been killed in Borneo since 1999, research has revealed. Scientists who carried out a 16-year survey on the island described the figure as "mind-boggling".

自1999年以來，超過10萬隻極度瀕危的紅毛猩猩在婆羅洲遭殺害，研究顯示。在該島進行16年調查的科學家形容，這個數字「令人難以接受」。

Deforestation, driven by logging, oil palm, mining and paper mills, continues to be the main culprit. But the research, published in the journal Current Biology, also revealed that animals were "disappearing" from areas that remained forested.

因伐木、（種植）油棕、採礦以及造紙業而驅動的森林砍伐，仍是主要的罪魁禍首。然而，這份刊登在「當代生物學」期刊的研究也披露，該動物仍從森林覆蓋的地區「逐漸消失」。

This implied large numbers of orangutans were simply being slaughtered, said lead researcher Maria Voigt of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany. She said the animals are being targeted by hunters and are being killed in retaliation for crop-raiding.

這意味著為數可觀的紅毛猩猩就是遭屠殺，首席研究員、德國「馬克斯．普朗克進化人類學研究所」的沃伊特說。她指出，紅毛猩猩被獵人鎖定並格殺，以報復其危害作物。

Prof Serge Wich from Liverpool John Moores University, UK said： "When these animals come into conflict with people on the edge of a plantation, people will kill them. Just last week, we had a report of an orangutan that had 130 pellets in its body, after being shot."

英國利物浦約翰摩爾斯大學教授威齊指出：「當這些動物在種植園邊緣與人類發生衝突時，人們將殺掉牠們。就在上週，我們獲報有隻紅毛猩猩遭射殺，身上有130顆彈丸。」

Deforestation alone could wipe out a further 45,000 orangutans over the next 35 years.

單是砍伐森林，便可能在未來35年進一步毀滅4萬5000隻紅毛猩猩。

《新聞辭典》

mind-boggling：令人難以想像或接受。例句：The super hurricane caused mind-boggling damage to the island nation.（超級颶風造成這個島國難以想像的破壞。）

crop-raiding：危害作物。例句：Crop-raiding by wild animals is a source of conflict between the animals and humans.（野生動物危害農作物，是動物與人類衝突的來源之一。）

on the edge of ：邊緣、瀕臨。例句：Her age is on the dege of fifty.（她年近50。）