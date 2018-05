《中英對照讀新聞》World’s hottest pepper may have triggered this man’s severe headaches 全球最辣辣椒讓他頭部劇痛

2018-05-07

◎劉宜庭

Hot peppers aren’t just a pain in the mouth — they may be a pain in the head, too. After eating the hottest known pepper in the world, a man suffered from splitting headaches that drove him to the hospital emergency room, and into case-study history.

辣椒不只能讓嘴巴發疼,也可能造成頭痛。一名男子在食用被稱為全球最辣的辣椒後,頭痛欲裂到不得不去掛急診,而被記載於個案研究史冊。

His is the first known instance of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome — a temporary narrowing of arteries in the brain — to be tied to eating a hot pepper, researchers report April 9 in British Medical Journal Case Reports. Such narrowed arteries can lead to severe pain called “thunderclap headaches” and are often associated with pregnancy complications or illicit drug use.

他的案例是迄今首例與吃辣椒有關的可逆性腦血管收縮症候群,即一種暫時性的腦動脈收縮,研究人員4月9日刊登在《英國醫學期刊病例報告》的研究指出。此類動脈收縮會導致劇烈疼痛,也被稱為「霹靂頭疼」,通常與妊娠併發症或使用違禁藥物有關。

During a hot-pepper-eating contest, the man ate a chili dubbed the Carolina Reaper, named by Guinness World Records as the hottest pepper in the world. The Carolina Reaper is over 200 times as spicy as a jalapeno. About a minute later, he reported experiencing splitting headaches that came and went over two days before he sought treatment.

該名男子在吃辣椒比賽上食用被金氏世界紀錄評選為地表上最辣辣椒的「卡羅萊納死神」辣椒。卡羅萊納死神比「墨西哥辣椒」辣上逾200倍。他宣稱吃完辣椒1分鐘後便感到頭痛欲裂,而且在尋求治療之前,這種情況持續2天之久。

Initial tests failed to find anything out of the ordinary. But a CT scan of blood vessels in the man’s brain showed severely narrowed arteries. When the researchers imaged his brain five weeks later, the arteries had returned to their normal size.

初步檢查並未發現異狀。但該名男子的腦部血管電腦斷層掃描顯示,多處動脈出現收縮情況。研究人員5週後再次檢查其腦內影像時,則發現動脈已恢復原本大小。

新聞辭典

hot pepper:名詞,辣椒。例句:It’s likely that capsaicin, a main ingredient in hot peppers, was responsible for the headaches.(辣椒的一種主要成分「辣椒素」,可能是造成頭痛的原因。)

vasoconstriction:名詞,血管收縮。例句:When vasoconstriction happens, blood flow is slowed or blocked.(血管收縮時,血液流速會變慢或受阻。)

complication:名詞,併發症。例句:There are other diabetes complications such as diabetic retinopathy, kidney damage, neuropathy, and more.(糖尿病的其他併發症,包括糖尿病視網膜病變、腎臟損傷、神經病變等。)