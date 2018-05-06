《中英對照讀新聞》Moon’s approval rating jumps to 11-month high on historic summit－歷史性的兩韓峰會讓文在寅支持率躍至11個月來高點

2018-05-06

◎茅毅

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has shot up to an 11-month high this week, a poll showed Thursday, following his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

週四公布的一份民調顯示，在南韓總統文在寅與北韓領導人金正恩的歷史性峰會後，文在寅的支持率本週衝上11個月來高點。

In a survey conducted by Realmeter, 78.3 percent of respondents said they approved of the way the president managed state affairs. The latest figure apparently reflects the people’s approval of the outcome of the inter-Korean summit.

在南韓民調機構「Realmeter」所做的一項調查中，78.3％的受訪者表示，支持文在寅的施政。此一最新民調數字明顯反映出民眾支持「文金會」的成果。

In a separate survey conducted by Realmeter, 71.4 percent of 501 respondents said they believe the North will actually denuclearize this time around in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way. The approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party also enjoyed a sharp increase, advancing 2.7 percentage points to 54.9 percent from a week earlier. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s rating, on the other hand, slipped 3.2 percentage points to 17.9 percent.

在Realmeter所做的另一項調查中，501位受訪者中，71.4％回答，相信北韓這次真的會以完全、可查證和不可逆的方式無核化。南韓執政黨「共同民主黨」的支持率也顯著增加，較上週提高2.7個百分點至54.9％。另一方面，最大在野黨「自由韓國黨」支持率下滑3.2％至17.9％。

《新聞辭典》

shoot up：片語，迅速上升、暴漲。Prices shot up by 50 percent.（價格暴增50％。）

this time around：片語，與這次（this time）意思相同，並暗示這次會有不同結果。This time around I’ll never be beaten.（這次我絕不會再被打敗。）

a sharp increase：慣用語，顯著增加、驟增。The area could see a sharp increase in harmful air pollution.（該地區有害的空氣污染明顯增加。）