《中英對照讀新聞》German shoppers sample burgers made of buffalo worms 德國消費者品嚐水牛蠕蟲製成的漢堡

2018-05-05

◎周虹汶

Supermarket shoppers in the western German city of Aachen have stepped out of their comfort zone to sample insect burgers made of buffalo worms.

德國西部亞琛市的超級市場消費者踏出了他們的舒適圈，品嚐水牛蠕蟲製成的昆蟲漢堡。

The worms, highly nutritious due to their high protein content, are the larvae of buffalo beetles and are bred in the Netherlands.

因蛋白質含量高而極度營養的這些蠕蟲，是水牛甲蟲的幼蟲，於荷蘭繁殖培育。

Served in rolls with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, they are being offered to customers at a supermarket in Aachen after proving successful in the Netherlands and Belgium.

用萵苣、洋蔥和蕃茄包捲上菜，在荷蘭和比利時證明成功後，它們被供應給亞琛一家超市的顧客。

One passerby who tried one of the burgers, Manfred Roedder, said he believed they were a good alternative to meat, adding: "I had reservations at first but I got a second serving because it tasted so good."

試過其中一個漢堡的路人曼弗雷德．勒德爾說，他相信它們是替代肉類的好選擇，並補充指出：「我最初持保留態度，但我吃了第二份，因為它吃起來好棒。」

Baris Oezel, one of the founders of the start-up called Bugfoundation that makes the burgers, said he spent four years working on the concept along with company co-founder Max Kraemer.

製作這些漢堡的新創公司「蟲蟲基金會」的成立者之一巴利斯．歐澤爾說，他花了4年時間和公司共同創辦人馬克斯．克拉瑪構思出這個概念。

"It’s quite simple. You have to create an aesthetic product that looks good and doesn’t show any insects," Oezel said, adding that people were attracted by the smell of the burgers. (Reuters)

歐澤爾說，「相當簡單。你必須創造一個有美感的產品，好看但不要露出任何昆蟲」，並補充指出，人們受到這些漢堡味道的吸引。（路透）

新聞辭典

alternative：形容詞，指可替代的、可供選擇的、另類的；名詞，指可供選擇的解決方法。例句：I’m afraid I have no alternative but to ask him to leave.（恐怕我別無選擇，只能請他走人。）

reservation：名詞，指預訂、異議、保留區。He accepted the proposal without reservation.（他毫無異議地接受了提案。）

aesthetic：形容詞，指美的、藝術的；名詞，指美學、審美觀。例句：The painting has little aesthetic value.（這幅畫沒什麼美學價值。）