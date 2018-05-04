中英對照讀新聞》When hoarding gets out of hand and turns a house into trash 當囤積失控到讓房子變成垃圾堆

2018-05-04

◎張沛元

An overpowering stench of raw garbage, cockroaches scuttling up the walls and junk piled high in every nook and cranny：It’s hard to believe that anyone would call it home.

令人無法忍受的生廚餘惡臭、竄爬上牆的蟑螂，以及堆得到處都是的垃圾，令人難以想像有人能將此處稱之為家。

Welcome to a typical "trash house," a term coined for dwellings whose residents seem to have given up on basic norms of hygiene by throwing nothing away.

歡迎來到典型的「垃圾屋」，這是專為看似放棄基本衛生準則、什麼東西都不丟掉的居住者的住處所打造的詞彙。

It is a growing problem for local authorities across Japan faced with clearing out these homes so the occupants can put their lives back together.

「垃圾屋」問題令日本各地方政府愈來愈頭大，得清理這些住處好讓居住者能回歸正常生活。

Dementia and depression can be factors behind hoarding, but there are also other causes.

失智與憂鬱可能是（導致）居家囤積垃圾的因素，但也還有其他原因。

The son of a woman in her 80s living alone in Osaka Prefecture got the shock of his life on a rare visit home to find an awful mess inside.

大阪府1名80多歲獨居老嫗的兒子難得造訪母親的家，結果發現家裡一團亂而嚇了一大跳。

It wasn’t just the smell of garbage, or the flies and the cockroaches. The dining room was piled 30 centimeters high with everything from a carton of eggs to dirty bed linen and a cookbook.

令人驚嚇的不只是垃圾的惡臭或蒼蠅與蟑螂。堆積在餐廳的垃圾足足有30公分高，從一盒蛋到髒床單與食譜什麼都有。

新聞辭典

out of hand：慣用語，失控。例句：We should resolve the problem before it gets out of hand.（我們得在問題失控前將之解決。）

every nook and cranny：慣用語，到處；所有地方。例句：They searched every nook and cranny of the house and didn’t find the lost kitten.（他們把房子各處都找遍了，但還是沒找到走丟的小貓。）

the shock of one’s life：慣用語，形容受到極大驚嚇，大吃一驚。例句：He had the shock of his life when he hit the lottery jackpot.（他中了樂透頭彩時大吃一驚。）