《中英對照讀新聞》Homeless Lebanese dishwasher becomes Michelin-starred chef－無家可歸的黎巴嫩洗碗工成為米其林星級廚師

2018-05-03

◎孫宇青

When Lebanese chef Alan Geaam first arrived in Paris two decades ago he found himself sleeping on the streets, lost and penniless with hardly a word of French.

黎巴嫩裔廚師艾倫．吉姆20年前初到巴黎時，身無分文只能露宿街頭，而且法語一竅不通，找不到人生方向。

Geaam, who began his career as a dishwasher, finally received his first Michelin star from the French gastronomic bible for his acclaimed new restaurant.

從擔任一名洗碗工開始打拚事業的吉姆，憑藉備受讚揚的新餐廳，終於首度榮獲法國飲食界聖經「米其林」的一星評價。

In the childhood Geaam had a fascination with food, watching cookery shows on television rather than cartoons after school. He started cooking while doing his national service in Lebanon, and the colonel of his regiment was so impressed he made him his personal chef.

吉姆從小便著迷於食物，放學後看電視不是看卡通，而是烹飪節目。他在黎巴嫩服役時開始下廚，讓隊裡的上校印象深刻，還邀請他擔任私人廚師。

But Geaam never thought he would be able to cut the mustard in France. "I worked during the day as a construction worker and at night delivering pizzas and washing dishes. One night the cook cut his hand and had to go to hospital. No one asked me, but I just took over. There were 14 tables and I just feed the customers and at the end of the night they were delighted."

然而，吉姆來到法國後不曾想過自己夠資格下廚。「我白天是建築工，晚上去送披薩和洗碗。有一晚，廚師切傷手進了醫院。雖然沒人問我，但我接手他的工作。當時有14桌客人，我就煮給他們吃，最後他們吃得很盡興。」

《新聞辭典》

penniless：形容詞，身無分文的。例句：He underwent robbery and was left penniless.（他被搶劫後，已經身無分文。）

acclaimed：形容詞，受到讚揚的。例句：Their performance was widely acclaimed among the audience.（他們的演出受到觀眾熱烈讚揚。）

cut the mustard：慣用片語，符合標準。例句：She was too young to cut the mustard and was asked to leave.（她年紀太小不符合標準，被要求離場。）