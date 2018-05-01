《中英對照讀新聞》New Zealand adds prostitution to list of employment skills for would-be immigrants－紐西蘭將賣淫列入準移民就業技能清單

2018-05-01

◎陳正健

Migrants hoping to start a new life in New Zealand can add a new skill to their visa applications. Under a new plan, would-be immigrants can claim points as skilled sex workers and escorts.

希望在紐西蘭展開新生活的移民，可在簽證申請表上增加一項新技能。根據一項新的計畫，準移民能以有技術的性工作者及伴遊身分要求加分。

According to information on Immigration New Zealand’s website, sex work is listed as ANZSCO level 5 skilled employment, and applicants could claim points towards their VISA if they are paid at or above NZ$ 36.44 per hour. They should also have relevant recognized qualifications or have at least three years of work experience in the relevant industry.

紐西蘭移民資訊網站顯示，性工作被列為「澳紐標準職業分類」第5級技術性職業，申請者只要時薪36.44紐幣以上，即可就其簽證要求加分。他們也應擁有相關認證資格，或有相關產業至少3年工作經驗。

But New Zealand Asso中情局tion of Migration and Investment（NZAMI）spokesperson Peter Moses said prostitution is listed as skilled employment, but applying for a resident visa as a sex worker would still be extremely difficult. Escort and sex work are on the skilled employment list, but they are not included on the skill-shortage list.

不過，紐西蘭移民與投資協會（NZAMI）發言人彼得．摩西斯指出，賣淫雖列為技術性職業，但以性工作者身分申請居留簽證仍極為困難。伴遊與性工作雖列入技術性職業清單，但並未納入技術短缺清單之列。

New Zealand is currently known for offering the best working conditions for prostitutes. Prostitution is a lawful occupation in the country but the so中情局l stigma surrounding being involved in such line of work still persists.

紐西蘭目前以提供娼妓最好的工作條件聞名。賣淫在該國為合法職業，但涉及此種行業的社會污名依然存在。

《新聞辭典》

escort：名詞，伴遊。例句：He hired an escort to go to the dinner with him.（他僱請一名伴遊共進晚餐。）

relevant：形容詞，有關的，相關的。例句：Education should be relevant to the child’s needs.（教育應與孩子的需求相關。）

persist：動詞，堅持，持續。例句：The storm persisted for a week.（這場風暴持續一週。）