2018-05-01

◎陳正健

Migrants hoping to start a new life in New Zealand can add a new skill to their visa applications. Under a new plan, would-be immigrants can claim points as skilled sex workers and escorts.

希望在紐西蘭展開新生活的移民,可在簽證申請表上增加一項新技能。根據一項新的計畫,準移民能以有技術的性工作者及伴遊身分要求加分。

According to information on Immigration New Zealand’s website, sex work is listed as ANZSCO level 5 skilled employment, and applicants could claim points towards their VISA if they are paid at or above NZ$ 36.44 per hour. They should also have relevant recognized qualifications or have at least three years of work experience in the relevant industry.

紐西蘭移民資訊網站顯示,性工作被列為「澳紐標準職業分類」第5級技術性職業,申請者只要時薪36.44紐幣以上,即可就其簽證要求加分。他們也應擁有相關認證資格,或有相關產業至少3年工作經驗。

But New Zealand Asso中情局tion of Migration and Investment(NZAMI)spokesperson Peter Moses said prostitution is listed as skilled employment, but applying for a resident visa as a sex worker would still be extremely difficult. Escort and sex work are on the skilled employment list, but they are not included on the skill-shortage list.

不過,紐西蘭移民與投資協會(NZAMI)發言人彼得.摩西斯指出,賣淫雖列為技術性職業,但以性工作者身分申請居留簽證仍極為困難。伴遊與性工作雖列入技術性職業清單,但並未納入技術短缺清單之列。

New Zealand is currently known for offering the best working conditions for prostitutes. Prostitution is a lawful occupation in the country but the so中情局l stigma surrounding being involved in such line of work still persists.

紐西蘭目前以提供娼妓最好的工作條件聞名。賣淫在該國為合法職業,但涉及此種行業的社會污名依然存在。

《新聞辭典》

escort:名詞,伴遊。例句:He hired an escort to go to the dinner with him.(他僱請一名伴遊共進晚餐。)

relevant:形容詞,有關的,相關的。例句:Education should be relevant to the child’s needs.(教育應與孩子的需求相關。)

persist:動詞,堅持,持續。例句:The storm persisted for a week.(這場風暴持續一週。)