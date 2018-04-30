《中英對照讀新聞》People Who Like to Stay Up Later Have a Higher Chance of Early Death, Study Finds 研究發現，愛熬夜的人容易早死

2018-04-30

◎劉宜庭

Night owls may be more fun at parties, but a preference for staying out late may come with some serious drawbacks, suggests a new study published this week in Chronobiology International.

夜貓子更能在派對上玩開，然其對熬夜的偏好，可能招致若干嚴重的壞處，一項本週發表於《國際時間生物學》期刊的新研究指出。

Researchers looked data from a large, ongoing population study of UK residents, known as the UK Biobank Study. Around a half a million participants enrolled in the study from 2006 to 2010 and have had their health tracked ever since.

研究人員檢視一項持續進行中的大型英國居民人口研究「英國人體生物資料庫」的數據。自2006年至2010年，約有50萬人報名參與這項研究，啟動他們的健康情況追蹤。

In the current study, the researchers specifically looked at over 400,000 volunteers between the ages of 38 to 73 who answered a question about whether they were a morning or evening type, then followed them for an average 6.5 years.

在該次研究中，研究人員聚焦於年齡介於38歲至73歲、曾自述為晨型人或夜型人的逾40萬名志願者，平均追蹤他們6.5年。

Over 10,000 of those people died during the study period. And compared to people who described themselves as definite morning people, night owls were about 10 percent more likely to have died. More than that, night owls were also just generally unhealthier.

研究期間，這些志願者中有超過1萬人逝世。而相較於明確形容自己為晨型人的志願者，夜貓子的死亡機率高出約10％。不僅如此，夜貓子也普遍地更不健康。

According to the authors, it’s the first to suggest that gastrointestinal and neurological problems are more common among owls.

這項研究的作者指出，該研究首次顯示夜貓子更常有胃腸和神經問題。

新聞辭典

morning person：名詞，晨型人。例句：The study is only the latest to show the health risks of not being a morning person.（這是凸顯非晨型人健康風險的最新研究。）

night owl：名詞，夜貓子。例句：Other research has found that night owls are more likely to eat poorly, act impulsively, and use drugs like alcohol.（已有其他研究發現，夜貓子更容易不當飲食、衝動行事，以及使用酒精等藥物。）

biobank：名詞，人體生物資料庫。例句：A biobank is a type of biorepository that stores biological samples （usually human） for use in research.（人體生物資料庫是一種生物儲存庫，用於貯藏研究用的生物（通常是人類的）樣本。）