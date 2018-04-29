《中英對照讀新聞》Punggye-ri test site： Core facility behind N. Korea’s nuclear program－豐溪里核試場：北韓核子計畫背後的核心設施

2018-04-29

◎茅毅

The North has conducted its all six nuclear detonations at the Punggye-ri facility in North Hamgyong Province. Last month, the U.S.-based North Korean analysis website 38 North assessed that the reduction in activity could be attributed to recent diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul and Washington.

北韓迄今的6次核子試爆，均在咸鏡北道豐溪里核試場進行。上月份，位在美國的北韓事務分析網站「北緯38度」研判，北韓核子相關活動的減少，可能與近來平壤和首爾、華府之間的外交接觸有關。

"It appears that the North is trying to show that its proposal to denuclearize is not an empty promise," Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean studies, said.

南韓「北韓大學院大學」教授楊武仁（譯音）說，「北韓似乎正試圖展現，它的非核化提議並非空頭承諾。」

The head of South Korea’s weather agency, Korea Meteorological Administration, warned last year during a parliamentary meeting that another nuclear blast could trigger a collapse of the North’s mountainous test site and a leak of radioactive materials. Geological experts have raised concerns that the site’s nuclear tests may have influenced volcanic activities in the nearby Mt.Paekdu, which can lead to serious environmental consequences.

南韓氣象當局「氣象廳」廳長去年曾在國會會議中警告，再有一次核試，恐引發位處山區的豐溪里核試場崩塌及輻射物質外洩。地質專家擔憂，在當地核試可能影響附近白頭山的火山活動，可能對環境造成嚴重後果。

《新聞辭典》

attribute：動詞，把……歸咎（因）於、認為某人事物具某種特性。He attributed his good health to good genes.（他認為自己健康良好是因為基因好。）

denuclearize：動詞，（使……）非（無）核化。North Korea needs an incentive to denuclearize.（北韓需有非核化的誘因。）

trigger：動詞，引發（起）、觸發、扣扳機擊發。The incident may trigger more violence.（這起事件恐引發更多暴力行徑。）