2018-04-28

◎周虹汶

A man in northeastern China who always wanted to own an aircraft is doing the next best thing:building a full-scale replica of an Airbus A320 jet.

中國東北一位一直想要擁有一架飛機的男子,正進行退而求其次的方案:打造一架空中巴士A320噴射機的原尺寸仿製品。

Zhu Yue, an aviation buff who worked as a welder and an auto mechanic, spent months studying plane models and technical drawings before he started building a homemade version a year ago with his friends.

朱躍,一名擔任焊工和汽車技工的飛機迷,在他1年前和朋友們開始打造手工版本前,花了數個月研究飛機模型與工程製圖。

Zhu, 40, who lives in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province, said he planned to turn the replica into an aviation-themed restaurant.

40歲的朱躍住在遼寧省開原市,他說計畫把這架仿製品變身為一間飛機主題餐廳。

"I want to make sure the plane is created with finesse and be the best A320 model in China," he said.

他說:「我想確保這架飛機製造精美,並且是中國最棒的A320模型。」

The replica - 37.8 meters long with a wingspan of 36 meters and height of 12 meters - will feature model engine turbines that can rotate and a simulation cockpit, he added.

他補充,這件仿製品——37.8公尺長,翼展36公尺,以及12公尺高——將主打可旋轉的模型渦輪引擎以及模擬駕駛艙。

Zhu, who has so far spent more than 1 million yuan of his savings and used 40 tonnes of steel on his project, hopes to complete it by the end of year at a total cost of 2 million yuan. (Reuters)

朱躍至今已在他的計畫投入超過100萬人民幣積蓄及40公噸的鋼材,希望在年底前以總造價200萬人民幣完成它。(路透)

新聞辭典

buff:名詞,指米色、愛好者、黃褐色軟皮革;名詞,指淺黃色的、健美的;動詞,指擦亮金屬、使皮革柔軟、減弱力道、緩衝。例句:He is a film buff.(他是電影行家。)

replica:名詞,指複製品、仿製品、摹本。

the next best thing:片語,指退而求其次;僅次於最好的第二選擇。例句:Tickets for the cinema are no longer available, so the next best thing is the concert.(電影票沒了,只好退一步去音樂會囉!)