《中英對照讀新聞》Driver of bullet train snoozing when he pulled into Sendai 子彈列車駕駛員把車駛進仙台站時打瞌睡

2018-04-27

◎張沛元

The driver of a high-speed Shinkansen bullet train admitted to being asleep at the wheel when he pulled into JR Sendai Station on April 1 and overshot the stopping point.

一名（日本）高速新幹線子彈列車的駕駛員坦承，他在4月1日駛進JR仙台站時睡著，衝過停車點。

The Tohoku Shinkansen Line train arrived at the station at faster than normal speed, forcing the conductor to apply the emergency brakes.

這列東北新幹線列車以高於正常的速度抵達該站，迫使車掌啟動緊急煞車。

The train came to a halt 20 meters beyond its designated stop, and had to reverse, according to the Sendai branch office of operator East Japan Railway Co. （JR East） on April 13.

根據負責營運的JR東日本鐵路公司仙台支社4月13日的說法，該列車最後在超出指定停車點20公尺處停下，還被迫倒車。

Initially, the driver in his 40s said that he mistook the stopping point. But on April 13, he admitted that he had been nodding off at the time.

起初，該名40幾歲的駕駛員表示，他弄錯了停車點。但在4月13日，他坦承當時在打瞌睡。

The train carried 500 or so passengers, none of whom was injured.

該列車搭載約500名旅客，所幸無人因此受傷。

According to the branch office, the Shinkansen, Yamabiko No. 59, departed from Tokyo and was bound for Morioka. The incident occurred around 10：20 p.m.

仙台支社表示，這班「山彥」59號列車從東京出發，目的地是盛岡。此事發生在晚間約10時20分。

新聞辭典

pull in/pull into somewhere：慣用語，（車輛）駛進，駛向…。例句：She pulled into the empty parking space.（她把車駛進空的停車格。）

overshoot：動詞，超過，超越（預定地點）。例句：A commercial jet carrying 168 people overshot an icy airstrip in northern Turkey, getting wedged on a cliff just feet from the Black Sea.（一架搭載168人的民航機在土耳其北部衝出結冰的跑道，卡在距離黑海僅數英尺的峭壁。）

nod off：慣用語，打瞌睡；（尤指無意中）睡著。