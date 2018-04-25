《中英對照讀新聞》Brick-throwing China zoo-goers kill kangaroo, injure another 丟磚塊的中國動物園遊客砸死一頭袋鼠、砸傷另一頭

2018-04-25

◎魏國金

Visitors to a zoo in southeastern China killed one kangaroo and injured another by throwing bricks at them in an attempt to get a reaction from the big marsupials, state media reported.

中國東南部一座動物園的遊客對袋鼠丟磚塊，試圖獲取這類大型有袋動物的反應，結果砸死一頭袋鼠，並砸傷另一頭，國營媒體報導。

A 12-year-old female kangaroo suffered a severely injured foot when it was struck by bricks and concrete chunks on February 28 at the Fuzhou Zoo in Fujian province, China Central Television reported. The kangaroo died days later and an examination by a veterinarian revealed that the cause of death was likely a ruptured kidney caused by being struck by the projectiles.

12歲的母袋鼠2月28日在福建省福州動物園被磚頭與水泥塊擊中，腳部重傷，中國中央電視台報導。這頭袋鼠幾天後死亡，獸醫的檢查揭示，死因可能是被拋射物擊中而導致腎臟破裂。

A few weeks later, a five-year-old male kangaroo at the same zoo was slightly injured in a similar way, said the report. The report included pictures of the first kangaroo’s smashed and nearly severed foot, and of the animal receiving treatment via intravenous drip before it died.

幾週後，同一座動物園的5歲公袋鼠也因類似情況受到輕傷，報導指出。報導包括第一頭袋鼠遭猛擊、幾近斷裂的腳，以及牠死前接受靜脈點滴治療的照片。

Visitors to the zoo were known to try to provoke the Australia marsupials to get them to display their signature hopping mode of locomotion using their powerful hind legs.

眾所周知，該動物園的遊客會試圖刺激這種澳洲有袋動物，讓牠們以有力後腿展現其招牌跳躍的移動模式。

The report did not mention whether anyone was punished over the matter, but it said the dead female would be stuffed and put on display and the zoo would look to install security cameras to deter visitors from harming animals.

報導並未提及是否有任何人因此事受罰，僅表示死亡的母袋鼠將被填充並陳列展示，動物園也將裝設監視器，以遏阻遊客傷害動物。

新聞辭典

-goer：常去…的人。例如：He is a film-goer.（他是影迷。）

intravenous：靜脈的。例句：Intravenous drug users are at a significantly higher risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection.（使用靜脈注射的吸毒者，感染C型肝炎的風險明顯較高。）

signature：鮮明特徵。例如：signature dish（招牌菜）