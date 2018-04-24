《中英對照讀新聞》Australia is experiencing a ’man drought’ 澳洲陷入「男人荒」

2018-04-24

◎陳正健

Six out of Australia’s eight states and territories are currently experiencing a man drought, according to McCrindle Research — and there are almost 100,000 more women than men.

據「麥克蘭登研究所」調查，澳洲8個州和領地中，有6個正陷入男人荒，女性比男性多出近10萬人。

"The man drought is a demographic reality," Australian social researcher Mark McCrindle said the country has 100,000 more females than males even though there are more male babies born than females. One of the reasons is because men are increasingly heading overseas to work.

「男人荒是人口統計上的現實」，澳洲社會研究員馬克．麥克蘭登表示，該國女性比男性多出10萬人，即便男嬰多於女嬰。原因之一是前往海外工作的男性愈來愈多。

Sydney on the whole has 98.5 men for every 100 women. The city is experiencing a severe man drought, with some areas having as few as 86 men for every 100 women. Hardest hit states include Tasmania and Victoria, where every single town is experiencing a man drought.

雪梨的整體男女比例為98.5比100。該城市正面臨嚴重男人荒，部分地區男女比例低至86比100。衝擊最嚴重的州包括塔斯馬尼亞州及維多利亞州，當地每個城鎮都陷入男人荒。

The man drought combined with women making up 60 per cent of university graduates left many unable to find a qualified man. Women prefer partners with an equal or higher level of education, but as they now outnumber men with degrees they may need to look elsewhere.

男人荒，加上女性在大學畢業生中佔60%，導致許多女性無法找到合格對象。女性偏好同等或較高教育水準的伴侶，但由於如今她們擁有學位的人數超過男性，她們可能得到別地尋偶。

新聞辭典

demographic：形容詞，人口的，人口統計的。例句：Demographic change means the market is shrinking.（人口改變表示該市場正在萎縮。）

on the whole：副詞片語，整體上。例句：On the whole, the weather is not bad.（天氣整體上還算不錯。）

outnumber：動詞，人數超過。例句：In our office, the women outnumber the men.（在我們辦公室，女性人數超過男性。）