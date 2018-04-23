《中英對照讀新聞》Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 92nd birthday 英國女王伊莉莎白二世慶祝92歲高壽

2018-04-23

◎劉宜庭

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the Royal Family Twitter account released archive photos of a young Queen Elizabeth and paid tribute to her lifelong dedication to public service.

女王伊莉莎白二世，英國在位最久的君王，週六慶祝92歲生日。為彰顯此一重要時刻，王室家族的「推特」帳號發佈多張伊莉莎白女王年輕時的舊照片，讚頌她一生對公共服務的奉獻。

The Queen welcomed Commonwealth leaders to Britain this week for a summit at which it was confirmed that her son, Prince Charles, would be the organization’s next leader.

女王本週款待前往英國出席峰會的大英國協領袖，藉此證實她的兒子查爾斯王子即將成為該組織（大英國協）的下任元首。

On Sunday, she will start the London Marathon remotely from a special podium in the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will be 110 years after the 1908 Olympic Marathon was started at Windsor Castle by the then Princess Mary, grandmother to the Queen.

Next month, her grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle will wed at Windsor Castle.

週日，她將在溫莎古堡廣場上的特別指揮台，隔空宣布倫敦馬拉松賽起跑。110年前，女王的祖母、當時的瑪麗公主也曾在溫莎古堡為1908年奧林匹克馬拉松發出起跑令。下個月，她的孫子哈利王子則將在溫莎古堡與梅根．馬克爾完婚。

新聞辭典

reign：動詞，在位。例句：Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in central London and became queen in 1952 at the age 25, meaning she has now reigned for more than 66 years.（伊莉莎白1926年4月21日出生於倫敦市中心布魯頓街17號，1952年登基、25歲當上女王，如今已在位超過66年。）

royal：形容詞，皇家的；名詞，王室。例句：The Queen and other members of the royal family will attend a star-studded concert, known as "The Queen’s Birthday Party" at London’s Albert Hall on Saturday night. The Queen also has an official birthday in June each year.（女王和其他王室成員週六晚間將在倫敦阿爾伯特廳參加一場眾星雲集、名為「女王生日派對」的音樂會。女王每年6月也會舉辦官方生日活動。）

leader：名詞，領袖。例句：The concert comes at the end of a week in which leaders and dignitaries from 53 countries came to London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.（這場音樂會在週末舉行，當週有來自53國的領袖與政要到倫敦參加大英國協政府領袖會議。）