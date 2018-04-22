《中英對照讀新聞》One way of helping stray dogs – finding new homes overseas－幫助流浪狗的方法之一 為牠在海外找新家

2018-04-22

◎茅毅

If you want to help abandoned dogs find new homes, take part in overseas adoption programs. The voluntary program has recently been organized by animal rights groups in Korea. Previously it was sporadically done by pet lovers.

若你想幫遭棄養的狗狗找個新家，就加入海外收養計畫。在南韓，該志願計畫近來已由動物權團體籌組，過去則是個別喜愛寵物的人士所為。

All medical treatments and quarantine procedures ahead, and at the end, of the trips as well as flight expenses for the dogs will be covered by the rights groups that have organized the project. If the volunteers take the dogs with them on their flights, the fee per animal is 200,000 won.

狗狗所有事前和到達目的地後的醫療與檢疫程序及搭機費用，均由籌組該計畫的動物權團體支付。若志工帶這些狗狗一起搭機，每隻狗需20萬韓元。

"Some dogs rescued from dog meat farms weigh about 20 kilograms and the price of shipping them in the cargo bay is over 1 million won," said Melissa Baek, an animal rights activist with Animal Peace Korea. "These larger dogs are not being adopted in Korea because domestic adopters living in apartments prefer small dogs."

「韓國動物和平」組織的動物保育人士梅麗莎．白表示，「有些從狗肉場救出的狗，體重約20公斤，置於班機貨艙托運需上百萬韓元」，「韓國國內住在公寓的領養人，較偏好小型犬，所以國內目前不會收養這些大型犬」。

《新聞辭典》

sporadically：副詞，零星地、偶爾（發）、個別地。I’ve been working sporadically this year.（我今年斷斷續續地工作。）

quarantine：名詞，檢疫、隔離。The horse had to spend several months in quarantine when it reached Taiwan.（這匹馬到台灣時，必須進行為期幾週的檢疫。）

adopt：動詞，收（領）養、過繼、採納。They have no children of their own, but they’re hoping to adopt.（他們沒有自己的小孩，但希望能收養。）