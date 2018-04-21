《中英對照讀新聞》Singing road strikes wrong chord with Dutch villagers－歌唱之路引發荷蘭村民們的不平之鳴

2018-04-21

◎周虹汶

Take the highway past the Dutch village of Jelsum and the road will play you a tune.

取道那條行經荷蘭耶爾瑟姆村的公路，它將為你奏上一曲。

Created by strategically laid "rumble strips" as a way of livening up journeys across the flat landscape, the novelty has worn thin for locals who say the constant droning melody is driving them mad.

由策略性鋪設的「減速標線」所製造出的歌曲，是讓橫越那段平坦風景的路程充滿生氣的方式，但這條新奇道路已讓當地人們興味索然，他們說持續嗡嗡作響的旋律要把他們逼瘋了。

The tune is created when car tyres drive over the strips - which are usually deployed at the side of major roads to warn drivers they are straying off course.

曲調會在汽車輪胎壓過標線時揚出，這些標線通常配置於主要道路旁，以警告駕駛他們正偏離道路。

If hit at the correct speed - the 60 kph limit - the road will sing out the anthem of the Friesland region - a northern part of the Netherlands that has a distinct language and culture.

若以正確速度壓過標線——時速60公里上限——這條路會唱出荷蘭北部擁有不同語言和文化的菲士蘭地區省歌。

But it is loud and the sound travels, and locals say the musical road had created a never-ending cacophony that keeps them awake at night.

但音量很大且聲音四傳，當地人說，這條聲音美妙的道路造成了讓他們夜間醒來的無盡雜音。

The Friesland authority has agreed to remove the rumble strips later this week. （Reuters）

菲士蘭當局已同意本週稍後拆掉這段減速標線。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

strike a chord：片語動詞，指引發共鳴回響。例句：The movie has really struck a chord with me.（這部電影於我心有戚戚焉。）

liven up：片語動詞，指使活躍、使富有生氣。例句：I want to liven up my room with some plants.（我想用些植物來讓房間變得有元氣。）

wear thin：片語動詞，指消磨、逐漸失去耐心或興趣。例句：His standard excuse for being late is beginning to wear thin.（他遲到時常用的藉口已開始不管用了。）