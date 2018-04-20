《中英對照讀新聞》19-year-old college freshman takes office as city councilman－19歲大一新生就任市議員

2018-04-20

◎張沛元

A 19-year-old who launched his campaign for a council seat in an Ohio city while still in high school has officially taken office.

1名在還在念高中時競選（美國）俄亥俄州某市市議員的19歲新科市議員，已正式走馬上任。

Eric Harmon tells WEWS-TV he’s expecting a busy four years as he starts his first term as at-large member of the Uhrichsville City Council and his second semester at Kent State’s Tuscarawas campus.

艾瑞克．哈蒙告訴WEWS電視台，隨著他將在尤里克斯維爾市議會展開首任無特定選區議員任期，以及在肯特州立大學塔斯卡羅瓦斯校區開始念第2學期，他預期未來4年會相當忙碌。

A Democrat, Harmon ran unopposed to replace former Councilwoman Linda Davis, who had served the city since before Harmon was born. He announced his intention to seek the office during his senior year at Claymont High School.

民主黨人哈蒙在無敵手的情況下，取代自哈蒙出生前便為民喉舌的前任女市議員琳達．戴維斯。他是在還是克萊蒙高中高三生時宣布參選。

Harmon tells the Times-Reporter that he’s focused on serving Uhrichsville, but hasn’t ruled out seeking higher office in the future. （AP）

哈蒙告訴《報導者時報》，他會專注於為尤里克斯維爾服務，但也不排除未來在政壇上更上一層樓。（美聯社）

《新聞辭典》

take office：慣用語，就職，開始工作。例句：The former mayor took office in 2015.（前市長2015年就任。）

unopposed：形容詞，未遭反對的，無對手的。

rule out：慣用語，排除，不考慮。例句：U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona says President Donald Trump is certain to face an independent challenge in the next presidential election, if not one from within the party. And Flake is not ruling out being that challenger.（美國亞利桑納州共和黨籍聯邦參議員傑夫．福雷克說，倘若共和黨內無人出馬競爭，總統唐納．川普也肯定會在下一場總統大選中遭遇無黨籍人士的挑戰。而福雷克不排除成為該名挑戰者。）