中英對照讀新聞》Female Sherpa from Nepal scales new heights 尼泊爾雪巴族女性攀登新高峰

2018-04-19

◎孫宇青

When Dawa Yangzum Sherpa first set her sights on being a mountain guide, she was told it was no job for a girl.

達瓦．揚格札姆．雪巴初次將登山嚮導視為志向時，大家都告訴她這不是女孩子該做的工作。

Now the 27-year-old completed a rigorous course run by the Swiss-based International Federation of Mountain Guides, often described as a PhD in mountaineering, becoming Nepal’s first woman to earn an international qualification

27歲的她如今完成瑞士「國際高山嚮導協會」承辦，通常被形容為登山界博士學位的嚴苛課程，成為首位取得國際認證的尼泊爾女性。

Dawa belongs to the Himalayan ethnic group Sherpa, which has become synonymous with mountain guiding thanks to their reputation for being strong climbers with a natural tolerance for the lack of oxygen at high altitudes. But in Nepal － home to eight of the world’s highest mountains － climbing remains a man’s job.

達瓦是喜馬拉雅山雪巴族成員，該族群在氧氣稀薄的高山地區具有天生的適應力，以強健登山者聞名，已是高山嚮導的同義詞。但在世界排名前八大高山林立的尼泊爾，登山向來是男人的工作。

After racking up a number of summits of smaller mountains, in 2012 Dawa was selected to join an expedition organized by National Geographic to the world’s highest peak.

在累計許多較小型山脈的登頂經驗後，「國家地理頻道」2012年選中達瓦加入其籌組的全球最高峰遠征隊。

"Everest was my aim. I used to think that once I scale Everest it will be enough. But climbing is like an addiction. The more I climbed, the more I wanted to climb," she said.

她說：「艾佛勒斯峰是我的目標。我以前認為，一旦我征服艾佛勒斯峰，就會心滿意足。但登山會上癮。我爬得愈多，就愈想再爬。」

新聞辭典

scale：動詞，攀登。例句：It took the expedition two hours to scale the cliffs.（探險隊花了2小時才攀上這些懸崖。）

rigorous：形容詞，嚴苛的。例句：She completed all the tasks under rigorous conditions.（她在嚴苛的條件下完成所有任務。）

synonymous：形容詞，同義的。例句：Sumo is considered synonymous with Japanese culture.（相撲被視為日本文化的代表。）