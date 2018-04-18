《中英對照讀新聞》’Burning man’ image wins AFP top prize at World Press Photo－「浴火男子」影像為法新社贏得世界新聞攝影獎首獎

2018-04-18

◎魏國金

Agence France-Presse photographer Ronaldo Schemidt won the prestigious 2018 World Press Photo of the Year Award with a fiery image of a masked Venezuelan protester which judges said symbolised a country "burning".

法新社攝影記者施密特，以一名頭戴防護面罩的委內瑞拉抗議者的浴火影像，贏得夙負盛名的2018世界新聞攝影獎的年度照片獎，評審說這張照片象徵一個「烈焰燃燒的」國家。

Schemidt’s photo, taken during violent clashes with riot police and protesters demonstrating against President Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Caracas last year, invoked an instant emotion, the judges said.

施密特這張去年在卡拉卡斯鎮暴警察與反總統馬杜羅政權的示威群眾爆發衝突時拍攝的照片，引發立即情緒，評審表示。

Schemidt was covering the demonstrations for AFP in May 2017 when the then 28-year-old Victor Salazar went up in flames as he and other protestors were trying to destroy a police motorbike and the gas tank exploded in his face.

2017年5月，在時年28歲的薩拉札身上燃起大火之際，施密特正為法新社採訪這場示威新聞，當時薩拉札與其他抗爭者試圖摧毀一輛警用摩拖車，結果油箱在他面前爆炸。

The image shows Salazar － who is wearing a mask － running as a cloak of fire envelopes his body. He survived the incident with first and second-degree burns.

該影像顯示，戴著防護面罩的薩拉札在烈焰裹住他的身體時急奔。他活了下來，身上有一度與二度燒傷。

The prize is a bittersweet recognition for Schemidt, 46, who is Venezuelan himself, even though he left the country 18 years ago. Schemidt’s own family has been caught up in the hunger, hyperinflation and shortages that sparked the protests.

對46歲的施密特而言，這座獎是既苦澀又甜美的肯定。他本身是委內瑞拉人，儘管他18年前離開該國。施密特自己的家人也深陷抗爭引發的飢餓、惡性通膨與物資短缺中。

《新聞辭典》

go up in flames：燃起大火、毀於一旦。His reputation went up in flames.（他的名譽毀於一旦。）

envelope：包住、圍繞。例句：Despair enveloped me.（絕望籠罩我。）

be caught up in：陷入…中。例句：He has been caught up in the sexual harassment scandal.（他深陷性騷擾醜聞之中。）