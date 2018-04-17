《中英對照讀新聞》Leslie Cheung： Asia’s gay icon lives on 15 years after his death 張國榮：亞洲同志偶像 逝世15年仍長存人心

2018-04-17

◎陳正健

For the past 15 years fans of tormented superstar Leslie Cheung, one of the first celebrities to come out as gay in Asia, have gathered at Hong Kong’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel to mourn the day he took his own life.

張國榮，飽受折磨的超級巨星，亞洲最早的出櫃名人之一，15年來粉絲們持續聚集在香港文華東方酒店，在他的自殺日進行追悼。

One of Hong Kong’s most popular male singers and actors of the mid-1980s, Leslie Cheung Kwok Wing was not afraid of provoking controversy with his overt sexuality and provocative performances during a more socially conservative era. And 15 years after his death, Cheung is still attracting new fans, including teenagers and millennials.

張國榮，香港1980年代中期最受歡迎的男歌手及演員，在當年社會風氣更保守的時代，無懼於其公開性向及挑逗表演會引起爭議。在過世15年後，張國榮依然吸引新粉絲，包括青少年及千禧世代。

Lam, a 15-year-old who attended 1 April’s vigil, was only a few months old when Cheung died. She told BBC Chinese she had "discovered him on YouTube"."He was charismatic; especially when he went androgynous...it’s gorgeous," she said.

林姓15歲少女於4月1日參加燭光追悼會，當張國榮過世時她只有幾個月大。她告訴英國廣播公司中文網，她在「YouTube上發現他」。她表示：「他充滿魅力，尤其是他雌雄莫辨時…相當動人。」

25-year-old Wu travelled from Hunan province on mainland China with his boyfriend to mourn the icon. Wu told BBC Chinese he drew strength from Cheung’s "spirit of being true to oneself".

吳姓25歲男同志則從中國大陸湖南省，與男友到此悼念這位偶像。吳先生告訴英國廣播公司中文網，他從張國榮「忠於自我的精神」獲得力量。

新聞辭典

tormented：形容詞，飽受折磨的。例句：Van Gough is a tormented genius.（梵谷是飽受磨難的天才。）

overt：形容詞，公開的，公然的。例句：Have you ever experienced any overt racism?（你是否經歷過任何公然的種族歧視？）

androgynous：形容詞，雌雄同體的，雌雄莫辨的。例句：The female soldier looks androgynous.（該名女兵看起來雌雄莫辨。）