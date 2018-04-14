《中英對照讀新聞》Japanese man, 112, as world’s oldest male－日本112歲男子被認可為世界最老男人

2018-04-14

◎周虹汶

A 112-year-old Japanese man born months before Albert Einstein published his theory of special relativity was recognized on Tuesday as the world’s oldest man.

一名生於阿爾伯特．愛因斯坦發表狹義相對論之前幾個月的112歲日本男子，週二被認定為世界最老男人。

Masazo Nonaka, born on July 25, 1905, took the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera of Spain died this year at the aged 113, Guinness World Records said.

金氏世界紀錄說，生於1905年7月25日的野中正造，在西班牙的弗朗西斯科．努涅斯．奧利韋拉今年以113歲高齡辭世後，取得該頭銜。

A farmer and lumberjack in his youth, Nonaka later ran a hot spring inn in his hometown of Ashoro, on Hokkaido island, 900 km north of Tokyo, and raised two sons and three daughters.

年輕時當過農夫和樵夫，之後野中在位於東京北方900公里的家鄉北海道足寄町經營溫泉旅館，育有2子3女。

Nonaka enjoys dipping in a spa and is fond of sweets, especially a strawberry sponge cake. He was joined at an award ceremony on Tuesday by relatives and officials.

野中喜歡泡溫泉且愛好甜食，尤其是草莓海綿蛋糕。親戚和官員週二和他一起參加了頒獎典禮。

The Guinness World Records title for the oldest man who ever lived is held by another Japan man, Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 at the age of 116 years and 54 days.

金氏世界紀錄史上最老男人頭銜，由另一名日本男子木村次郎右衛門保持著，他2013年以116歲又54天的年紀過世。

The greatest authenticated age for any human is 122 years, 164 days by Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who died in 1997. （Reuters）

人類獲認證的最高年紀為122歲又164天，由1997年往生的法國珍．露易絲．卡勒蒙締造。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

dip：動詞，指浸泡、伸入、舀取、下沉；名詞，指浸泡、蘸濕、傾斜、下沉、價格下跌、洗澡、調味汁。例句：Oil prices are dipping.（油價正下跌。）

fond：形容詞，指喜歡的、溺愛的、多情的、盲目相信的。例句：He indulged in fond memories of the past.（他沉溺於緬懷過去。）

authenticate：動詞，指證明為真、鑑定、使生效。例句：You have to authenticate your identity by scanning your fingerprint.（你必須透過掃描指紋來驗證身分。）