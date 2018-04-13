《中英對照讀新聞》A man finds a $24 million lottery ticket in an old shirt － just in the nick of time－男子及時在一件舊襯衫裡發現2400萬美元樂透彩券

2018-04-13

◎張沛元

Everyone has that spot in their house or car where they let the mail and receipts pile up.

所有人的家裡或車內，都有個專門堆放信件或收據的地方。

For 68-year old Jimmie Smith, it was an old shirt hanging in his closet. Stuffed in its pockets was a stack of unchecked lottery tickets.

對68歲的吉米．史密斯來說，（他堆放信件或發票的地方）是掛在衣櫥裡的一件舊襯衫。襯衫口袋裡塞了一堆沒查看是否中獎的樂透彩券。

"I always told myself, ’I’ll check them when I have the time,’" the New Jersey man said.

「我總是跟自己說，『等我有空就會查看是否中獎。』」來自（美國）新澤西州的史密斯說。

It’s a good thing he did. Because had he waited two days longer, he’d have lost out on $24.1 million.

幸好他真的去查了。因為要是他再晚2天，就會與2410萬美元的獎金擦身而過。

More than a year ago, Smith bought a ticket to the New York Lotto.

史密斯在1年多前買了1張紐約州樂透彩券。

The winning numbers for the May 25, 2016 drawing were： 05 - 12 - 13 - 22 - 25 - 35.

2016年5月25日開獎的號碼是：05 - 12 - 13 - 22 - 25 - 35。

The New York Gaming Commission knew the winning ticket, worth $24.1 million, was sold at a bodega in New York City － but it didn’t know who bought the ticket.

紐約州博弈委員會知道，這張中了2410萬美元的彩券是在紐約市一家雜貨店售出，但不知道是誰買了這張彩券。

Winners have a year to claim the prize and that expiration day was quickly approaching.

中獎者有1年時間可以領獎，截止日已迫在眉睫。

So earlier in 2017, the New York Lottery started to get the word out.

紐約州樂透當局於是在2017年初將此事公諸於世。

"We urge New York Lottery players： Check your pockets. Check your glove box. Look under the couch cushions. If you have this winning ticket, we look forward to meeting you," Gweneth Dean, director of the Commission’s Division of the Lottery, said at the time.

「我們呼籲紐約州樂透玩家：查看你的口袋。查看你的車內置物箱。查看沙發靠墊的下面。你若持有這張中獎彩券，我們期待與您相會。」該博弈委員會的樂透部主任葛妮絲．狄恩當時如此說。

《新聞辭典》

in the nick of time：慣用語，在緊要關頭；在最後一刻；及時。例句：They reached the airport in the very nick of time and made the flight.（他們在最後一刻趕抵機場，搭上航班。）

lose out on：片語動詞，錯過（機會等）。

put/get the word out：慣用語，讓人知道，放話出去。例句：The police got the word out that they were looking for a missing child.（警方對外公布，他們正在尋找一名失蹤兒童。）