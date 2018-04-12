《中英對照讀新聞》Russians cut back on drinking, smoking as fitness trend grows－健康風氣提升，俄羅斯人減少喝酒、抽菸

2018-04-12

◎孫宇青

Russians are drinking less than at any point since the fall of the Soviet Union, figures show, as a raft of government measures bear fruit and healthy living becomes ever more fashionable.

數據顯示，由於一系列政策奏效，以及健康生活的理念比以往盛行，俄羅斯人的飲酒量創下蘇聯垮台以來新低。

Vodka might still serve as a national symbol but last year Russians drank less alcohol per capita than the French or Germans, according to World Health Organization report that factored in consumption of bootleg booze.

世界衛生組織（WHO）一份計入私釀酒攝取量的報告指出，伏特加仍是俄國的國家象徵，但俄人去年人均飲酒量已低於法國及德國人。

And tobacco use also plummeted by more than a fifth between 2009 and 2016, down to 30 percent of Russians smoking.

同時，菸草用量在2009至2016年間，也遽降逾5分之1，僅剩30％俄國人會抽菸。

WHO’s representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic points the achievement to legislation introduced over the last 13 years to combat a public health crisis and boost life expectancy, including a ban on shops selling any alcohol after 11 pm and increases in the minimum retail price of spirits.

WHO的俄國代表梅莉塔．芙伊諾維奇，將此成果歸功於過去13年來為解決大眾健康危機，以及提高預期壽命而實施的法案，包括商店晚間11點後禁止售酒，以及調高酒類最低零售價格。

Also, a general trend towards healthy living was also behind the cut back in smoking and drinking, especially in larger cities. "Now there’s this focus on wellness, which becomes more fashionable than it was before," said an official.

健康生活風氣興起，也是菸酒攝取量大減的原因，在大城市尤其普遍。一名官員指出：「現在人們關注健康，這個觀念比以前更加流行。」

《新聞辭典》

consumption：名詞，消費；消耗。例句：Water consumption hit new records because of heat waves.（由於熱浪來襲，用水量創新高。）

bootleg：形容詞，非法製造、販賣、運輸的。例句：Downloading bootleg software is prohibited.（禁止下載盜版軟體。）

wellness：名詞，健康。例句：The coach devises excellent wellness program for the players.（教練為選手設計出色的健身計畫。）