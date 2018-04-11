《中英對照讀新聞》Japanese father arrested for allegedly caging son for over 20 years－據稱將兒關籠逾20年，一名日本父親因而被捕

2018-04-11

◎魏國金

Japanese police have arrested a 73-year-old man suspected of keeping his son in a wooden cage for over 20 years.

日本警方逮捕一名涉嫌將兒子關在木籠裡逾20年的73歲男子。

Yoshitane Yamasaki said he locked up his son, now 42, because he suffered mental problems and was sometimes violent, according to officials quoted by public broadcaster NHK.

山崎喜胤說，他將現年42歲的兒子關起來，因為他罹患精神疾病，時而狂暴，日本公共電視台「日本放送協會」引述官員說法報導。

The cage, 1m in height and less than 2m wide, was in a hut next to Yamasaki’s house in the city of Sanda. The son, who now suffers a bent back, is being looked after by authorities.

這個1公尺高、不到2公尺寬的籠子，放在（兵庫縣）三田市山崎住家旁的小屋裡。現已駝背的兒子正由當局照顧。

Local media report he has been in the care of a social welfare facility in western Japan since January. A visit by a city official to Yamasaki’s home at the time alerted authorities to the 42-year-old man’s confinement.

當地媒體報導，受害者自1月以來已由日本西部一個社會福利機構照料。當時，一名市府官員前往山崎住處家訪，才使當局警覺到該名42歲男子遭監禁。

Investigators believe Yamasaki began confining his mentally ill son from the age of 16, when he began to "act up". For the time being, police have only arrested the pensioner for caging his son for 36 hours on 18 January. Yamasaki has reportedly admitted the allegations, telling authorities that he fed his son every day, and allowed him to bathe every other day.

調查人員認定，山崎從兒子16歲開始「發作」時，就囚禁罹患精神疾病的他。目前，警方僅以1月18日將兒子關籠達36小時為由，逮捕該名退休老人。據聞山崎承認前述指控，他告訴當局，他每天餵食兒子，每隔一天讓他洗澡。

《新聞辭典》

act up：（疾病）發作、（機器）出毛病。例句：Her stomach has been acting up constantly.（她的胃病經常發作。 ）

for the time being：目前、暫時。例句：She’s staying with her friend for the time being.（她暫時住在朋友家。）

every other day：每隔一天。例句：I go to the gym to exercise every other day.（我每隔一天上健身房運動。）