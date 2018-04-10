《中英對照讀新聞》Chinese sperm donors have to swear loyalty to the Communist Party 中國捐精者必須宣誓效忠共產黨

2018-04-10

◎陳正健

A Beijing hospital has demanded loyalty to the Communist Party from all potential sperm donors but it is not clear how the hospital plans to verify the ideological loyalty of donors.

北京一家醫院要求所有潛在精子捐贈者效忠共產黨，但該院打算如何驗證捐精者的意識形態忠誠度，則不得而知。

Peking University Third Hospital said in a statement on its WeChat web page on Wednesday that donors must "love the socialist motherland and embrace the leadership of the Communist Party. He must be loyal to the party’s tasks, be decent, law-abiding and be free of any political problems”.

北京大學第三醫院週三在其「微信」網頁的一份聲明中表示，捐精者必須「熱愛社會主義祖國，擁護共產黨的領導，忠誠黨的事業，作風正派，品行端正，遵紀守法，無任何政治問題。」

The statement said all applicants must be men aged between 20 and 45 and that they must not have any genetic or infectious diseases, or show any signs of weight problems, color blindness or hair loss. The men must also have "favorable political qualities".

聲明指出，所有申請者必須為男性，年齡介於20到45歲之間，不能有任何遺傳或傳染疾病，無任何超重、色盲或脫髮跡象。這些男性還必須擁有「良好的政治素質」。

The campaign has drawn mockery from Chinese social media users, with one WeChat post reading： "Love for the party starts with a sperm." Another message, on Weibo, pointed out： "Acquired traits can’t be passed down."

這項活動引來中國社群媒體用戶嘲笑，一則微信貼文寫道：「愛黨要從精子開始」。另一則「微博」上的訊息則指出：「後天獲得的特質無法遺傳。」

新聞辭典

verify：動詞，校驗，證實。例句：She verified the tapes were authentic.（她證實這些錄音帶是真的。）

decent：形容詞，正派的，得體的，體面的。例句：Being a decent person means being honest, even when it’s difficult.（做一個正派的人，意指即便困難也要誠實。）

acquired：形容詞，後天的，習得的。例句：Traits come in two varieties：acquired and inherited.（特徵有兩種：後天的與遺傳的。）