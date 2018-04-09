《中英對照讀新聞》A new coronavirus is killing pigs in China 一種新型冠狀病毒正屠殺中國豬隻

2018-04-09

◎劉宜庭

An unknown killer preying on pigs in China has been identified as a new kind of coronavirus. And like the deadly SARS virus, this one also got its start in bats.

掠捕中國豬隻的無名殺手已被證實為一種新型冠狀病毒。它與致命的嚴重急性呼吸道症候群（SARS）病毒相同，也源自蝙蝠。

In late 2016, pigs mysteriously started having intense diarrhea and vomiting on farms in China’s southeastern Guangdong province. By May 2017, the disease had killed 24,693 piglets.

2016年末，中國東南部廣東省農家的豬隻，開始出現原因成謎的劇烈腹瀉與嘔吐。截至2017年5月，這種疾病已造成2萬4693頭豬仔死亡。

By analyzing samples from sick piglets, researchers pieced together the genetic blueprint of the virus causing swine acute diarrhea syndrome, or SADS. It shares 95 percent of its genetic code with another coronavirus, HKU2, detected in cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in 2016. Evidence suggests these two coronaviruses share a common ancestor and that SADS jumped from bats to pigs, researchers report April 4 in Nature.

透過分析罹病豬仔的檢驗樣本，科學家拼湊出這種引發豬急性腹瀉症候群（SADS）的病毒基因藍圖。其遺傳密碼與另一種冠狀病毒HKU2的一致性高達95%，HKU2是2016年在穴居蹄鼻蝙蝠身上檢測出的病毒。證據顯示，這兩種冠狀病毒同源，且SADS病毒是從蝙蝠跨種傳播到豬隻，研究報告4月4日刊於科學期刊《自然》。

No farm workers tested positive for SADS, so the disease doesn’t appear to infect humans.

由於沒有農家被檢測出SADS陽性反應，該疾病似乎不會感染人類。

新聞辭典

coronavirus：名詞，冠狀病毒。例句：Coronavirus was detected in some instances on the surfaces of the cockroaches.（某些蟑螂身上被檢測出冠狀病毒。）

diarrhea：名詞，腹瀉、下痢。例句：Acute diarrhea most commonly results from infection.（急性腹瀉多半由感染引起。）

vomit：動詞，嘔吐；名詞，嘔吐物。例句：The stink of vomit reached me instantly.（我立刻聞到嘔吐物的酸臭味。）