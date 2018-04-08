《中英對照讀新聞》China’s ban on trash imports causes major confusion－中國禁止進口廢料引發大混亂

2018-04-08

◎茅毅

The majority of South Korea’s recyclables are exported to China. Beijing’s recent decision to ban solid waste imports is causing a ripple effect on the recycling programs in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province area.

南韓大多數的可回收物出口至中國，北京近來禁止進口固體廢料的決定，對首爾和京畿道地區資源回收計畫造成的效應正逐漸擴散。

The ban on imports of 24 types of recyclables － a reflection of China’s tougher stance on pollution － mostly impacts local recyclers that used to sell waste to China. Some of the 48 for-profit garbage service companies operating in three metropolitan cities, including Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon said last week that they will halt collecting recyclables banned by China starting April 1, citing low margins and increasing processing cost.

針對24種可回收物的進口禁令，反映出中國嚴打污染的態度，主要衝擊此前常把廢料銷往中國的南韓當地資源回收業者，在包括首爾、京畿道與仁川在內3個都會區營運的48家營利性廢棄物處理公司中，部分於上週表示，自4月1日起，將停止收集中國禁止（進口）的可回收物，理由是利潤低及處理成本增加。

Such moves immediately caused a stir among residents nationwide who see no other option but to put waste like plastics in authorized garbage bags, which is illegal. Among the items on the ban list are plastic waste or scraps, waste paper, slag, dross, scalings, and waste textile materials.

如此做法隨即引起南韓全國民眾的混亂，大家束手無策，只好把塑膠等廢料丟在專用垃圾袋裡，而此舉違法。在禁止清單上的物件中，有廢塑料或廢金屬、廢紙、（冶煉鋼鐵產生的）熔渣、浮渣、鏽皮（鐵屑）和廢紡織品。

《新聞辭典》

ripple effect：名詞，連鎖反應、漣漪作用、影響逐漸擴散。Rising oil prices have had a ripple effect on the whole world.（油價上漲已在全世界引發連鎖反應。）

cause a stir：動詞片語，造成（引起一片）混亂、騷（轟）動。The incident caused quite a stir.（這起事件引起了騷動。）

margin：名詞，邊緣、岸、界線、差價、利潤、賺頭。by a wide/narrow margin為片語，指以很大／很小差距。例句：By a strong margin, 61％ to 39％, voters Tuesday beat back a constitutional amendment and kept Wisconsin’s 170-year-old treasurer’s office.（選民以61％對39％的大幅度差距，投票否決了一項州憲修正案，決定保留威斯康辛州有170年歷史的財政部長辦公室。）