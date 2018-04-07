《中英對照讀新聞》At 55, ’French spiderman’ keeps climbing world’s skyscraper 55歲「法國蜘蛛人」繼續攀爬全球的摩天大樓

2018-04-07

◎周虹汶

Alain Robert, sometimes known as the "French Spiderman" for climbing skyscrapers worldwide, is still defying gravity at the age of 55.

因在全球各地攀爬摩天大樓時而被稱為「法國蜘蛛人」的艾倫．羅伯特（法語發音為阿郎．侯貝赫），55歲仍在和重力對抗。

He scaled the summit of the fourth-tallest building in Paris’ modern business district on Wednesday after evading security officers who had thwarted an earlier attempt.

閃躲稍早阻撓他意圖的保全人員後，他週三登上巴黎現代化的商業區第四高樓樓頂。

A hobby that started at 11 years old has taken Robert to more than 150 skyscrapers around the world, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the Eiffel Tower, and the Sydney Opera House.

11歲萌發出的這項嗜好，已把羅伯特帶向全球超過150座摩天大樓，包括杜拜的全球最高樓哈里發塔、艾菲爾鐵塔以及雪梨歌劇院。

"For me, climbing is a passion, it’s a way of life," he said.

他說：「對我而言，攀登是種愛戀，它是一種生活方式。」

It took Robert just over an hour to scale to the top of the 187-metre high Tour Total.

羅伯特只花一個多小時的時間，就登上187公尺高的「道達爾塔」。

He has accomplished the feat twice in the past.

他過去達成這項豐功偉業兩次。

He often climbs without permission and has been arrested several times. In 2008, he scaled the New York Times building to unfurl a banner on global warming, and was arrested by police.

他時常在未獲准的情況下攀爬，已被逮捕多次。2008年，他登上《紐約時報》大樓展開一個關於全球暖化的橫幅，並遭警方逮捕。

Robert sees no end in sight for his vertiginous adventures.

對於他令人眼花撩亂的冒險行為，羅伯特還沒打算劃下句點。

"As long as I have the physical strength to scale heights, I will continue to climb,"he said. （Reuters）

他說：「只要我有體力登高，我將會繼續爬。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

defy：動詞，指不服從、公然反抗、蔑視；名詞，指挑戰、對抗。例句： I defy you to prove that I have told a lie.（我敢說你難以證明我有說謊。）

feat：名詞，指功績、技藝表演、精湛手藝、本領；形容詞，指合適的、漂亮的。例句：He amazed the world with his brilliant feat.（他一鳴驚人。）

vertiginous ：形容詞，指令人暈眩的、旋轉的、眼花的、多變的。