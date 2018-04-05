《中英對照讀新聞》Knot a problem：Bangkok tackles street cables－收束麻煩：曼谷著手處理道路電線問題

2018-04-05

◎孫宇青

In Bangkok, the Thai capital, Wireless Road, like many streets, is festooned with electrical and telecom cables, a black web that hangs menacingly overhead. But Bangkok authorities are now untangling the cables and moving them underground as part of an urban renewal.

在泰國首都曼谷，無線路就像許多街道一樣，隨處可見電線和電纜，高掛在頭頂上方，形成帶來壓迫感的黑網。曼谷當局正在整頓這些電纜線，將其移設地下，作為都市更新的一環。

Wireless Road, which got its name from hosting one of Thailand’s first radio transmitting stations, is among dozens of streets targeted in the early phase of the de-cluttering campaign.

無線路名稱的由來，是因為泰國首家無線廣播站設立於此，這條路也是整頓計畫最早鎖定的街道之一。

The project has been planned for years, but had an unexpected progress after Microsoft founder Bill Gates visited Bangkok in 2016 and took a disapproving photo of one street’s wiry web. Less than a week later, the government announced that cleanup was moving forward.

這項計畫研擬多年，卻是在微軟創辦人比爾．蓋茲2016年造訪曼谷，由於不認同而拍了一張街道電線的照片後，才出現預期之外的進展。不到一週後，政府就宣布展開整頓計畫。

So far 1,184 utility poles have been removed from three of the city’s biggest roads. Over the next five years authorities plan to strip cables from 39 more streets totaling 127 kilometers.

迄今，曼谷市區的3條大馬路，已移除1184座電線桿。當局計畫5年內移除逾39條街道的電纜線，總長度達到127公里。

"The main advantage is the security of the electrical system. When the cables are underground, the problem with disturbances that can cause blackouts will be gone," said Bangkok authorities.

曼谷當局說：「主要好處是確保電力系統的安全性。電纜線地下化後，造成停電的線路干擾問題就消失了。」

《新聞辭典》

knot：動詞，捆紮。例句：Jason still failed to knot the shoelaces.（傑森還是不會綁鞋帶。）

untangle：動詞，解開（某物的）結。例句：It took me ten minutes to untangle the knot.（我花了10分鐘才解開打結的地方。）

menacingly：副詞，具威脅性地。例句：The bodyguard looked at every passerby menacingly.（保鑣殺氣騰騰地看著路人。）