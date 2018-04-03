《中英對照讀新聞》Pakistan TV airs first transgender anchor－巴基斯坦推出首位跨性別主播

2018-04-03

◎陳正健

A Pakistani news channel has hired the country’s first transgender TV newsreader. She anchored her first show on Friday, after three months of training.

巴基斯坦一個電視新聞頻道聘僱了該國首位跨性別電視新聞播報員。她在經過3個月的訓練後，週五主持她的第一個節目。

Marvia Malik, 21, made her debut appearance on the Kohenoor TV news channel. Ms Malik, a journalism graduate who has also worked as a model, told the BBC she was moved to tears when she was offered the job.

21歲的瑪維亞．馬里克，在科希諾爾電視新聞頻道首度亮相。馬里克女士是新聞科班出身，也曾以模特兒為業，她告訴英國廣播公司（BBC），當她獲得這項工作時感動落淚。

She hoped her work would help improve the lives of Pakistan’s transgender community. "Our community should be treated equally and there must not be any gender discrimination. We should be given equal rights and be considered ordinary citizens, instead of third-gender," she said.

她希望她的工作有助於改善巴國跨性別社群的生活。她說：「我們的社群應受平等對待，不應有任何性別歧視。我們應該被給予平等權利，並被視為一般公民，而非第三性別。」

Transgender people face severe discrimination in Pakistan and many struggle to find jobs. Some are forced into begging, dancing or prostitution to earn money. Many transgender people, intersex people and eunuchs have been attacked, murdered, and raped in the country, as well as other South Asian nations such as India and Bangladesh.

跨性別人士在巴國面臨嚴重歧視，許多人很難找到工作。有些被迫乞討、跳舞或賣淫謀生。許多跨性別人士、雙性人士及閹人在該國遭到攻擊、謀殺及強暴，在印度及孟加拉等其他南亞國家也是如此。

《新聞辭典》

newsreader：名詞，新聞播報員，新聞閱讀器。例句：The channel hired her as a newsreader.（該頻道聘請她為新聞播報員。）

intersex：名詞／形容詞，雙性人（的），陰陽人（的）。例句：Intersex people face discrimination around the world.（雙性人族群在全球各地面臨歧視。）

eunuch：名詞，閹人，太監，宦官。例句：In TV series, it is usually the eunuch who announces the emperor’s orders.（在電視劇中，通常是太監宣讀皇帝的聖旨。）