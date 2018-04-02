《中英對照讀新聞》Brain waves of concertgoers sync up at shows 音樂會表演期間，觀眾的腦波會同步

2018-04-02

◎劉宜庭

When people watch live music together, their brains waves synchronize, and this brain bonding is linked with having a better time. The new findings, reported March 27 at a Cognitive Neuroscience Society meeting, are a reminder that humans are social creatures.

人們一起觀賞現場音樂會時，腦波會同步，而這種大腦聯繫也關係到觀眾能否度過歡樂時光。3月27日在「認知神經科學學會」大會上提出的這項新發現，點出「人類是社會性動物」的本質。

Study participants were split into groups of 20 and experienced music in one of three ways. Some watched a live concert with a large audience, some watched a recording of the concert with a large audience, and some watched the recording with only a few other people. Each person wore EEG caps, headwear covered with electrodes that measure the collective behavior of the brain’s nerve cells. The musicians played an original song they wrote for the study.

研究參與者以20人為一組，透過3種不同方式體驗音樂會。有些和一大群人一起觀賞現場音樂會，有些和一大群人一起觀賞預錄音樂會，有些則只和幾個人一起觀看錄影帶。每位受試者都會配戴腦波帽，那是一種被電極覆蓋的帽子，可監測及蒐集腦神經元的集體行為。音樂家演奏的則是他們為該實驗創作的一首原創歌曲。

The delta brain waves of audience members who watched the music live were more synchronized than those of people in the other two groups. Delta brain waves fall in a frequency range that roughly corresponds to the beat of the music, suggesting that beat drives the synchronicity, said neuroscientist Molly Henry of Western University in London, Canada. The more synchronized a particular audience member was with others, the more he or she reported feeling connected to the performers and enjoying the show.

觀賞現場音樂會的觀眾，德爾塔腦波（δ波）比其他2組受試者更為同步。加拿大倫敦市西安大略大學神經科學家莫莉．亨立表示，德爾塔腦波進入同步的頻率範圍，大致符合音樂的節拍，顯示節拍可驅動腦波同步性。而觀眾和其他人的腦波同步性愈高，他或她愈能感覺與表演者心有靈犀、享受這場表演。

新聞辭典

synchronize：動詞，同步。例句：The film does not synchronize with sound.（這部電影的畫面和聲音不同步。）

social：形容詞，社會的、社會性的、社交的、群居的。例句：Music is a way to have social participation.（音樂是一種社會參與的方式。）

electroencephalography（EEG）：名詞，腦波圖、腦電圖。例句：Delta waves are oscillations that predominate in the 1- to 4-Hz range and are commonly referred to as slow wave activity in the EEG.（δ波的主要振盪頻率範圍落在1赫茲至4赫茲之間，在腦電圖中一般被稱為慢波活動。）