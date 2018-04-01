中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea’s first F-35 fighter unveiled amid N. Korea’s peace offensive 在北韓的和平攻勢中 南韓首架F-35戰機公開亮相

2018-04-01

◎茅毅

The first F-35A stealth fighter aircraft for South Korea has made its public debut at a sensitive time for diplomacy on North Korea. South Korea and the United States held a joint rollout ceremony for the jet at Lockheed Martin’s assembly line in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday （local time）.

在對北韓外交的敏感時刻，南韓第一架F-35A匿蹤戰鬥機已公開亮相。南韓和美國在洛克希德馬丁公司位於德州沃斯堡的裝配線，共同舉行這架戰機的首次展示典禮。

The deployment of the F-35 will enhance the combined operations of the ROK-US Air Forces and advance ROK Air Force’s support capabilities for ground operations, South Korea’s Defense Song Young-moo said in a video message.

南韓國防部長宋永武在視訊中表示，F-35的部署，將強化韓、美空軍的聯合作戰，並提升大韓民國空軍支援地面作戰的能力。

"The F-35A is a game-changing capability that will enable the South Korean forces to operate side-by-side with our US forces in protecting your nation’s homeland," Vice Adm. Mat Winter, program executive officer for the F-35. The 40 F-35As will be deployed to South Korea by 2021, added DAPA..

F-35計畫執行官、美國海軍中將麥特．溫特提到，「F-35A擁有扭轉乾坤的能力，將讓韓軍能與美軍並肩作戰，捍衛貴國國土」。南韓國防部防衛事業廳補充說，40架F-35A將在2021年之前部署南韓。

新聞辭典

rollout：名詞、或寫成roll-out，首次展示飛機或太空船、首次提供服務、產品、技術、系統等。Rollout of the new technology has been slow.（新技術至今遲遲未對外展示。）

game-changing：形容詞，扭轉乾坤的、大大改變一場比賽或某領域的。New technology can create a game-changing shift in a industry.（新技術能給市場造成很大程度的改變。）

side-by-side：片語、或寫成side by side，並肩、相挺、一起。The boys sat side-by-side on the sofa playing video games.（男孩們肩並肩坐在沙發上打電玩。）