中英對照讀新聞》 The cat of the match’ gets Besiktas in trouble with UEFA 「全場最佳貓球員」讓貝西克塔什惹上歐洲足球協會聯盟

2018-03-31

◎周虹汶

Turkish soccer club Besiktas ended up in trouble with European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, on Thursday, a day after a cat sneaked on to the pitch during their Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

土耳其足球俱樂部「貝西克塔什」週四惹上了歐洲足球的管理機構「歐洲足球協會聯盟」，就在其與「拜仁慕尼黑」舉行冠軍聯賽的足球場遭一隻貓潛入的一天之後。

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Besiktas after referee Michael Oliver had to stop play in the second half when the feline slipped past security at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

當這隻貓逃過伊斯坦堡沃達豐競技場安全人員眼線，以致裁判麥可．奧利華中止後半場比賽以後，歐足聯對貝西克塔什展開紀律處分程序。

The cat leapt on an advertising hoarding before landing on the pitch and ran up and down the byline for a while before escaping back into the stands.

這隻貓先跳上一塊廣告看板再登上球場，逃回看台前，還在底線跑來跑去。

In a statement on Thursday, UEFA said that Besiktas had been charged with “insufficient organization” under Article 16 （1） of its disciplinary rules for allowing an “animal on the field of play”.

歐足聯週四在一起聲明中說，根據其紀律規則第16 （1） 條，貝西克塔什因讓「動物上比賽場地」而被控「籌畫不充分」。

Bayern won 3-1 on Wednesday to go through to the quarter-finals 8-1 on aggregate over the two legs.

拜仁週三憑3：1比數勝出，以兩場總比分8：1挺進八強。

Thiago Alcantara and substitute Sandro Wagner both scored for Bayern, but the cat was voted “man of the match” in a poll on the German club’s Twitter feed. （Reuters）

蒂亞戈．阿爾坎塔拉和替補球員桑德羅．瓦格納雙雙為拜仁奪分，但這家德國俱樂部的推特「全場最佳球員」投票，由這隻貓雀屏中選。（路透）

新聞辭典

sneak：動詞，指潛行、偷偷溜走、兒童向成人打小報告、偷竊；名詞，指鬼祟的人或舉動、溜走、小偷、告密者；形容詞，指偷偷摸摸的。例句：He sneaked a look at her face.（他偷看了她的臉龐一眼。）

slip：動詞，指滑動、放鬆、出錯、時光流逝、健康狀況變差；名詞，指跌倒、紙條、失誤、事故；形容詞，指滑動的、可拆卸的、打有活結的。例句：He slipped me a note.（他塞了張紙條給我。）

aggregate：名詞，指合計、聚集體、骨料；形容詞，指總數的、總計的、聚合的；動詞，指使聚集、使積聚、總計達。例句：In aggregate this situation is difficult.（總體而言，局勢艱困。）