中英對照讀新聞》Tsunami-hit area bids farewell to ’lone pine of Kashima’ 海嘯災區向「鹿島一本松」告別

2018-03-30

◎張沛元

The only pine tree that survived the 2011 tsunami on a beach in Minami-soma, Fukushima Prefecture and became a symbol of resilience was cut down on Dec. 27.

（日本）福島縣南相馬市海灘上唯一一棵在2011年海嘯中存活下來、並成為復興象徵的松樹，（2017年）12月27日被砍倒。

A ceremony was held on the beach in the city’s Kashima district to bid farewell to "the lone pine of Kashima."

該市鹿島區的海灘上舉行一場向「鹿島一本松」告別的儀式。

"We received great strength and moral support from you" Kazuo Goga, 77, leader of a volunteer group that worked to preserve the tree, said in a speech at the ceremony.

「我們從你（指一本松）的身上獲得很大的勇氣與精神支持」，負責保護一本松的義工團體負責人、77歲的五賀和雄在典禮上發表演說時如是說。

The tree was one of tens of thousands planted along the beach for 3 kilometers north to south as a windbreak forest.

此樹是成千上萬從北到南、沿著海灘綿延3公里做為防風林的其中一棵樹。

However, the Great East Japan Earthquake spawned a tsunami that washed away many of the trees on March 11, 2011. Other trees later died after being submerged in seawater for a prolonged period.

2011年3月11日東日本大地震引發的海嘯，沖走許多做為防風林的樹。有些樹因長期浸泡在鹽水中，後來也都死亡。

The sole survivor itself was visibly growing weaker.

這棵唯一的倖存樹也明顯日益衰弱。

The decision was made to fell the pine tree because the entire coastal area is scheduled to be tidied up for the creation of a new disaster prevention forest.

之所以決定砍掉這棵松樹，是因為整片沿海地區已規劃整地，將種植一片新的防災林。

新聞辭典

bid farewell to：慣用語，告別。例句：Al Franken bade farewell to Capitol Hill on Thursday with a lengthy broadside against the policies of the Trump administration.（美國明尼蘇達州民主黨聯邦參議員艾爾．法蘭肯，週四以長篇演說猛批川普政府的政策，向國會山莊告別。）

cut down：慣用語，砍倒，截短。

tidy up：慣用語，使整齊，收拾整理。例句： We should tidy up the house before moving in.（我們應該在搬進去之前把房子整理乾淨。）