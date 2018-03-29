《中英對照讀新聞》An outlet created for Casablanca’s deprived youth－為卡薩布蘭卡貧困年輕世代創造的情緒出口

2018-03-29

◎孫宇青

"Teaching young people to dream again" is the vision of a Moroccan cultural center in a rundown Casablanca district, once home to suicide bombers.

在曾是自殺炸彈客據點的摩洛哥卡薩布蘭卡市一個破敗地區，「教導年輕人再次編織夢想」是一所文化中心的目標。

Based in a white building next to a tramline and opposite a mosque, the Stars Cultural Center in Sidi Moumen regularly hosts more than 300 young people for classes in music, classical dance, hip-hop, English and French.

位於西迪摩曼區的「繁星文化中心」，落腳於一棟白色建築物內，隔鄰是電車軌道，對面是一座清真寺。那裡開設音樂、古典舞蹈、嘻哈、英語和法語等課程，定期接收逾300名年輕學子。

"When we tell young people violence is not a means to express themselves, we must find them other means," said filmmaker and co-founder of the center Nabil Ayouch. "Even in an area without rights, there is the right to hope."

中心共同創辦人、電影導演納比爾．艾尤奇說：「當我們告訴年輕人，暴力不是表達自我的方法時，我們必須為他們找到其他方法。即使在一個沒有權利的地方，也有權利懷抱希望。」

Students’ families pay for the lessons but those on limited means receive subsidized rates. The center offers free film, hosts foreign artists and gives shows that attract spectators from far and wide.

家長付費讓孩子上課，經濟能力有限者可享折扣。中心免費播放電影，也會邀請外國藝術家來訪，舉辦的表演更吸引各地觀眾前來。

"In Morocco’s conservative society, the relationship with art, dance in particular, is very difficult. But today, parents come to see the shows, they are proud of their children," said the center’s assistant manager, Soumia Errahmani.

中心副理索米亞．艾拉曼妮說：「在摩洛哥的傳統社會，與藝術接觸非常困難，尤其是舞蹈。但如今，父母會來看表演，也能對自己的孩子感到自豪。」

《新聞辭典》

outlet：名詞，（感情、精力）發洩途徑。例句：Victims of the earthquake need to find an outlet for their trauma.（地震災民必須為心理創傷尋找出口。）

rundown：形容詞，破敗的。例句：The community looked fairly rundown.（這個社區看起來很破舊。）

subsidize：動詞，補助。例句：Newly-established enterprise will be subsidized by the government.（政府將補助新興企業。）