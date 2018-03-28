《中英對照新聞》German village votes to keep ’Hitler bell’ as memorial－德國小鎮投票決定將「希特勒鐘」作為紀念物予以保留

2018-03-28

◎魏國金

A German village has decided to keep a contentious Nazi-era church bell that bears a swastika and the words "All for the Fatherland — Adolf Hitler," arguing it serves as a reminder of the country’s dark past.

一個德國小鎮決定保留一口引發爭議的納粹時期教堂大鐘，該鐘鐫刻有納粹標誌，以及「一切為祖國—阿道夫．希特勒」字樣。該鎮主張，這口鐘可作為國家黑暗過去的提醒。

The parish council of Herxheim voted 10-3 that the bronze bell from 1934 should remain as "an impetus for reconciliation and a memorial against violence and injustice." The council rejected an offer by the regional Protestant Church to pay for taking down the 240 kilogram bell and replacing it.

黑爾克斯海姆鎮議會以10比3票，決定這口1934年的銅鐘應保留作為「促進和解以及反暴力與不公義的紀念物」。該區基督新教教會願意支付取下並代換這口240公斤銅鐘的費用，但遭鎮議會拒絕。

A memorial pointing to the bell’s history will now be fixed on the heritage-listed church, the Jakobskirche.

一塊銅鐘歷史的紀念指示牌，如今將設置在這座被列入文物保護的教會「雅各堂」中。

The village of just 700 people has repeatedly caught national attention for the controversial "Hitler bell" since a former church organist complained about the inscription. Some church-goers were dismayed to find out that they had got married, baptized their children or joined other religious ceremonies and events under the Hitler bell.

自從一名前教會風琴手抱怨鐘上的銘刻後，這個只有700人的小鎮便因為這口爭議性的「希特勒鐘」引發全國關注。有些教友發現他們在希特勒鐘下結婚、受洗或參加其他宗教儀式而感到驚愕。

Last year the former town mayor, Roland Becker, resigned over comments that appeared to defend not just the bell but the Nazi era. Amid the controversy, the bell was silenced last September.

去年，前鎮長貝克因為發表不僅為該鐘，還為納粹時代辯解的言論而辭職。在爭議中，這口鐘去年9月停止鳴響。

《新聞辭典》

reminder：提醒物、催函。例句：She eventually paid the bill after receiving two reminders.（在收到兩張催函後，她終於付了帳單。）

impetus：推動、促進。例句：Her enthusiasm is an impetus for the team.（她的熱情是全隊的一大動力。）

dismay：使驚愕、使氣餒。例句：I was dismayed by the violence of his reaction.（他的反應之暴烈讓我驚愕。）