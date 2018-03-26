《中英對照讀新聞》Computer Chip Visionaries Win the $1 Million Turing Award 晶片先知獲選100萬美元「圖靈獎」

2018-03-26

◎劉宜庭

Former Stanford president John Hennessy and UC Berkeley professor emeritus Dave Patterson won the $1 million 2017 Alan Turing Award on Wednesday for their breakthrough work in designing energy-efficient chips in the 1980s that set the stage for smartphones’ omnipresence today.

前史丹佛大學校長軒尼詩、美國加州大學柏克萊分校退休教授帕特森，週三獲選總獎金100萬美元的「2017年圖靈獎」，他們在1980年代設計節能晶片的開創性成就，奠定如今智慧型手機無所不在的基礎。

They won the Turing Award for their separate projects at Stanford and Berkeley in the early 1980s that pioneered a new microprocessor design called reduced instruction set computer (RISC), coined by Patterson and his Berkeley team.

他們1980年代初期分別在史丹佛和柏克萊進行的研究專案，為他們贏得圖靈獎。帕特森和他在柏克萊的團隊，開創出「精簡指令集運算（RISC）」，兩人均為這種新型微處理器設計的先驅。

RISC’s architecture allowed the chip to use a small, highly optimized set of instructions, saving energy and time while outperforming its competition. Today, nearly 99 percent of the 16 billion microprocessors produced every year are RISC processors, and they are found in nearly all smartphones, tablets and other smart devices, according to the ACM.

「精簡指令集」架構可讓晶片使用精簡、高度優化的指令運作，節省用電和時間，效能也超越競爭對手。美國計算機協會（ACM）資料顯示，如今每年生產的160億顆微處理器中，近99%均為「精簡指令集」處理器，幾乎所有智慧型手機、平板電腦和其他智慧型裝置均可發現其蹤跡。

新聞辭典

award：動詞，授賞；名詞，獎項、獎品。例句：The Alan Turing Award is the most prestigious award in the field of computer science.（圖靈獎是電腦科學領域最具威望的獎項。）

architecture：名詞，建築、架構。例句：Hennessy and Patterson teamed up in 1989 to publish the textbook "Computer Architecture: A Quantitative Approach." （軒尼詩和帕特森1989年合作出版教科書「計算機結構：計量方法」。）

Association for Computing Machinery（ACM）：機構名稱，美國計算機協會。例句：Hennessy and Patterson will formally receive the Turing Award at the ACM’s annual awards banquet on June 23 in San Francisco.（軒尼詩和帕特森6月23日將在舊金山舉行的計算機協會年度頒獎宴席上領取圖靈獎。）