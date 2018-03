2018-03-24

◎周虹汶

In the dog-eat-dog world of U.S. politics, a 3-year-old wire-haired Vizsla in Kansas was scratching his head, after being denied a chance to run for governor, his owner said on Tuesday.

在美國政壇狗咬狗的世界裡,堪薩斯州一名狗主人週二說,他3歲的硬毛維茲拉犬百思不得其解,在牠競選州長的機會被否定以後。

The Kansas man, who registered his dog named Angus for governor, said the secretary of state’s office has halted the campaign to put his pooch in politics.

這位幫他名叫安格斯的狗狗登記當州長的堪薩斯州男子說,州務卿辦公室阻止了這場讓他狗兒步入政壇的選戰。

"His platform was going to be free Chuckit balls for life," said Terran Woolley, of Hutchinson.

哈欽森市的泰倫.伍利說,「牠本來準備把『丟吧』拋接球終身免費當政見。」

"He is a little heartbroken and a little relieved because he doesn’t have to go to all those pointless debates," Woolley said by telephone.

伍利透過電話說,「牠有點心碎又鬆了口氣,因他無須去參加所有那些無意義的辯論會。」

Woolley said he registered Angus after reading news reports that teenagers had filed candidacy paperwork and there were almost no requirements on who could run.

伍利說,看到關於青少年們提交候選人資料表且幾乎未設參選人條件的相關新聞報導後,他就幫安格斯登記了。

But there is at least one.

但至少有一個。

"A dog cannot run for governor,"Kansas Secretary of State spokeswoman Samantha Poetter said in a statement.

堪薩斯州務卿發言人珊曼莎.波特在一項聲明中說道,「狗不能選州長。」

"Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution make repeated references to a person being governor."(Reuters)

「堪薩斯州法規以及堪薩斯州憲法反覆提及人當州長一事。」(路透)

《新聞辭典》

dog-eat-dog :形容詞,狗咬狗的,指人們為了成功不擇手段,甚至不惜傷害別人。

scratch one’s head:片語,指傷腦筋、費思量。例句:She was scratching her head over the question.(她對這個問題百思不得其解。)

halt:名詞,指停止、中止、暫停、小火車站;動詞,指阻止進行、中斷、立定、猶豫。例句:It’s time to call a halt on him.(該叫他住手了。)