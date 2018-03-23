《中英對照讀新聞》Doomsday prepper sends all of his food to Puerto Rico－末日生存論者將他所有的食物送到波多黎各

2018-03-23

◎張沛元

A New Jersey man who spent decades preparing his home for doomsday is donating all of his stored food to families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

（美國）新澤西州一名過去數十年來忙於將自宅打造為末日庇護所的男子，將他囤積的所有食物捐給在波多黎各的「瑪莉亞」颶風受災家庭。

Joseph Badame lost his wife and was in the process of losing his Medford home when the 74-year-old met a couple raising money for their family affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

74歲的約瑟夫．巴戴姆遇到一對正為他們在波多黎各的瑪莉亞颶風受災家屬募款的夫婦時，他已喪妻，還即將失去他位於梅德福德的自宅。

Badame made a $100 donation, and then led the couple to the room where he stored all of his food and told them to take it all.

巴戴姆捐出100美元，然後將這對夫婦帶到他囤積所有為末日準備的糧食的房間，告訴他們把糧食全部搬走。

"I just can’t put into words just how much food there was," Victoria Martinez-Barber, 30, told the Washington Post . "It was enough to feed a town."

「我無法以言語形容那裡有多少食物。」30歲的維多利亞．馬汀尼茲－巴伯告訴「華盛頓郵報」。「（那些食物）足夠餵養一整個鎮的人。」

Badame had gathered 80 barrels of food that each could sustain 84 people for four months. He said the food, which included dried beans, rice, flour, sugar, pancake mixes and more, would have been thrown away otherwise. （AP）

巴戴姆囤積了80桶糧食，每一桶足夠讓84個人吃上4個月。他說，這些包括乾豆、米、麵粉、糖、鬆餅預拌粉與其他更多東西在內的食物，（若不捐出去）也是要丟掉。（美聯社）

《新聞辭典》

in the process of doing something：慣用語，在…的過程中。例句：They are still in the process of renovating the office building.（他們還在整修更新辦公大樓。）

put into words：慣用語，以口語或文字表達。例句：I find it hard to put my feelings into words.（我的感受難以言語表達。）

throw away：慣用語，丟掉。