《中英對照讀新聞》End to discrimination： Tunisian high school girls rebel against wearing uniforms 終止歧視：突尼西亞高中女生拒穿制服

2018-03-22

◎孫宇青

In Tunisian high schools, girls are required to wear uniform, while boys are allowed to wear what they like. Now, the girls are up in arms.

在突尼西亞的高中，女學生被要求穿著制服，男學生卻可以穿自己想穿的衣服。現在，女學生展開絕地大反攻。

One morning, instead of turning up for class wearing the regulation navy blue uniform, a defiant group of adolescent girls came to school in white T-shirts instead, demanding an "end to discrimination."

某天早上，一群意圖反抗的女中學生，未穿著規定的海軍藍制服到校，反而穿上白色T恤，要求「終止歧視」。

At the elite Bizerte public school in the north, as is the case in most high schools in the North African country, pupils have to sign a school rule stipulating that wearing a uniform applies to girls only.

這所位於北部比塞塔市的公立菁英學校，就像這個北非國家的多數高中一樣，學生都要簽署一條僅規範女生的制服校規。

One day in last September, supervisors reminded senior female students who did not abide by this rule that if they did not wear uniform, they would be sent home.

去年9月某天，校方提醒未遵守規定的女學生，倘若她們不穿制服，就會被送回家。

This "injustice" inspired many of the girls to take to social networks and vent their feelings. The girls agreed to take collective action from the following day. Several boys did the same, in solidarity with their classmates.

這種「不公義」促使許多女學生透過社群網站發洩情緒。她們同意隔天開始採取共同行動。若干男學生也做出相同舉動，力挺同學。

新聞辭典

up in arms：慣用片語，竭力反對。例句：Every villager is up in arms against the proposal to build an incinerator nearby.（每個村民都竭力反對在附近興建焚化爐的提案。）

stipulate：動詞，規定。例句：The contract stipulated the date of the payment.（合約已規定付款日期。）

vent：動詞，發洩感情。例句：Never vent your anger on whoever loves you.（別把氣出在任何愛你的人身上。）