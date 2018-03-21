《中英對照讀新聞》Canadian doctors：cancel our pay rise and spend money elsewhere 加拿大醫師：取消我們的加薪，把錢花在別的地方

2018-03-21

◎魏國金

Nearly 800 doctors and medical residents in the Canadian province of Quebec have signed a letter protesting against plans to raise their pay, arguing that the funds would be better spent on other areas of the province’s beleaguered healthcare system.

加拿大魁北克省近800名醫師與住院醫師，連署一份抗議計畫為其加薪的函文，主張錢花在該省困窘的醫療系統會更好。

"We, Quebec doctors, are asking that the salary increases granted to physicians be cancelled and that the resources of the system be better distributed for the good of healthcare workers.’’

「我們，魁北克的醫師，要求取消給予醫師的加薪，並更恰當地分配該體系資源，以裨益醫療工作人員。」

It was drafted late last month by Médecins québécois pour le régime public, a group of doctors and medical students who support public healthcare.

這份函文是由支持公共醫療的醫師與醫學生組成的「魁北克公立醫院醫生組織」，於上個月下旬所擬定的。

The letter says recent pay raises negotiated by their professional associations as "shocking", given the "draconian cuts" that have left nurses, orderlies and others overworked and underpaid, as well as led to a widespread lack of services for patients.

函文表示，鑑於護理人員、勤務員以及其他過勞低薪的工作人員承受的「嚴酷的（經費）削減」，與所導致對病患的普遍服務不足，他們的專業公會近期協商達成的加薪「令人感到震驚」。

The Quebec government recently announced increases of 1.4% and around 1.8% for specialists and general practitioners respectively, while recent data suggests that the average specialist in Quebec makes C$403,500 annually, while family physicians make C$255,000.

魁北克政府最近宣布，專科醫師與一般科醫師分別加薪1.4%與約1.8%，而近期資料顯示，魁北克專科醫師平均年收入為40萬3500加幣，家醫科醫師則為25萬5000加幣。

新聞辭典

for the good of ：為了…利益或好處。例句：The president has emphasized that pension reform is for the good of the country.（總統強調，年金改革是為了國家好。）

draconian：嚴酷的、殘忍的。例如：draconian forms of punishment.（殘酷的懲罰形式。）

overworked：過勞的。例句：She was overworked and exhausted.（她工作過度，筋疲力竭。）