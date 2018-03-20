《中英對照讀新聞》Finland is the happiest country in the world, says UN report 聯合國報告指出，芬蘭是全世界最快樂的國家

2018-03-20

◎陳正健

Despite cold weather and long, dark winters, Finland has overtaken Norway to become the happiest nation on earth, according to a UN report.

聯合國一份報告指出，芬蘭已超越挪威，成為地球上最快樂的國家，儘管該國天候嚴寒，冬天漫長黑暗。

Finland topped a list of 156 countries ranked in the World Happiness Report on factors such as life expectancy, social support and corruption. It emerged as the happiest place even though its relatively little sun and low temperatures are often blamed for high rates of depression.

芬蘭在「世界快樂報告」中的156國名單中居冠，該報告聚焦平均壽命、社會支持及貪腐等因素。芬蘭成為最快樂之地，即使其日照相對短少且低溫，經常被指為高憂鬱率之因。

Finland vaulted to the top from fifth place in last year’s report, nudging Norway down into second. The top four places are taken by Nordic nations. Denmark was placed third this year and Iceland fourth. All the Nordic countries scored highly on income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom and trust.

芬蘭從去年報告中的第五名躍居為榜首，將挪威推到第二名。前4名均為北歐國家拿下。丹麥今年名列第三，冰島第四。所有北歐國家在所得、健康平均壽命、社會支持、自由及信任等指標上都獲得高分。

The study found that the 10 happiest countries also scored highest on immigrant happiness, suggesting that migrants’ wellbeing was tied to the quality of life in their adopted home. With a population of around 5.5 million people, Finland counted some 300,000 foreigners in 2016.

研究發現，最快樂的10個國家，也在移民快樂指標上獲得最高分，顯示移民的福祉與他們移居之地的生活品質有關。芬蘭人口約550萬，2016年估算約有30萬外國人。

新聞辭典

vault：動詞，跳躍，躍過。例句：He vaulted over the gate.（他躍過大門。）

nudge：動詞，輕推，推進。例句：The children were giggling and nudging each other.（孩子們哈哈大笑，彼此互推。）

adopted：形容詞，移居的，被領養的。例句：Canada is my adopted country.（加拿大是我移居的國家。）