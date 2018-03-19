《中英對照讀新聞》What Is a Bitcoin Dark Pool? 什麼是「比特幣黑池」？

2018-03-19

◎劉宜庭

The term dark pool relates to the financial sector. Look at it as a private forum for traders and investors to exchange securities or digital assets. Buyers and sellers agree to conduct trades at specific prices, yet none of this activity will be made visible on the public order book of said exchange.

「黑池」一詞與金融界有關。可將其視為投資者與交易者交換證券或數位資產的秘密論壇。買家和賣家同意以特定價格進行交易，但相關交易活動卻不會顯示於公開委託簿。

Big players, also known as "whales", will often converge on these dark pools to buy or sell large amounts of cryptocurrency. Using a dark pool ensures all transactions are confidential, as no one knows who is trading with whom. To some people, this is very important, whereas the average bitcoin enthusiasts will be far less concerned about making their intentions clear to the rest of the world.

被稱為「鯨魚」的投資大戶經常透過「黑池」買賣大量加密貨幣。由於無從得知買賣雙方的交易情況，「黑池」能確保所有交易的保密性。這一點對某些人來說非常重要，一般比特幣迷卻很少留意自己是否向外界充分揭露其交易意向。

Kraken launched this offering in 2016. It seems evident there is a demand for this type of trading platform, as investors want to buy and sell large amounts of cryptocurrency without causing a bubble or mass panic.

（加密貨幣交易所）「海怪（Kraken）」2016年推出黑池服務。此舉顯示該類型的交易平台有其需求，因為投資者不想在買賣大量加密貨幣時導致泡沫或恐慌。

新聞辭典

asset：名詞，資產、財產。例句：The dark pool trading activity does not affect the publicly traded value of said security or asset. In the case of bitcoin, dark pool trades could occur for more or less value than the bitcoin price.（黑池交易活動不會影響目標證券或資產的公開交易價格。以比特幣來說，黑池交易可能出現高或低於比特幣價值的價格。）

bubble：名詞，泡泡、泡沫。例句：It appears to us that bitcoin mania is a textbook-like bubble – and one that is probably just about to burst.（在我們看來，比特幣狂熱是如教科書般典型的泡沫，可能即將破滅。）

commission：名詞，委員會、佣金、手續費。例句：The New York State Public Service Commission said on March 15 that upstate municipal power providers are now allowed to charge higher rates to cryptocurrency miners.（紐約州公共服務委員會3月15日宣布，現已批准北部地區州政府電力供應商對加密貨幣礦工提高費率。）