《中英對照讀新聞》Seoul library to close Ko Un exhibition－首爾圖書館將關閉南韓詩人高銀的展覽室

2018-03-18

◎茅毅

Seoul Metropolitan Library will close an exhibition room dedicated to poet Ko Un Monday amid the escalating sexual harassment allegations against him. The city government spent 300 million won last November to open the Maninbo Library, a room dedicated to Ko on the third floor of the library.

在外界對詩人高銀的性騷擾指控愈演愈烈下，首爾圖書館將關閉專為他而設的展覽室。首爾市政府去年11月花費3億韓元，在首爾圖書館3樓為他開設展覽室「萬人譜圖書館」。

Maninbo, a title from a series of poems by Ko highlights the 10,000 people he met directly and indirectly during his lifetime. Ko has been touted repeatedly by local media as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. His works have been published in more than a dozen countries and received numerous awards at home and abroad.

萬人譜為高銀一系列詩作的名稱，凸顯他生命中直接和間接相遇的1萬個人。高銀至今屢屢被南韓媒體宣傳為諾貝爾文學獎得主人選，其作品在超過12個國家出版，並在國內外得到許多獎項。

Ko’s alleged sexual harassment surfaced after female poet Choi Young-mi wrote a poem in which the narrator describes an unconscionable assault by a famous and senior poet. The poem was released in early February. Media and industry sources pointed to Ko as the alleged offender.

在女詩人崔泳美所寫的一首詩中，她描述遭一位有名且年長的詩人恬不知恥地侵犯後，高銀被控性騷擾之事即浮上檯面，該詩作於2月初公開，媒體與詩界指高銀就是嫌犯。

Ko has denied all allegations and has not apologized to the woman. Ko’s poems will also be removed from school textbooks, according to the Ministry of Education.

高銀迄今否認一切指控，亦尚未向崔泳美道歉。教育部指出，高銀的詩作也將從課本中刪除。

《新聞辭典》

dedicate：動詞，奉獻、獻給。The book is dedicated to the author’s teacher.（作者把這本書獻給其恩師。）

harassment：名詞，騷擾、煩擾。Sexual harassment in the workplace is not a trivial matter.（職場性騷擾不是件小事。）

tout：動詞，宣傳、吹捧、招攬、兜售。The young politician is being widely touted as the next mayor of the city.（這位年輕政治人物正被外界普遍吹捧為下任市長。）