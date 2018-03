2018-03-17

◎周虹汶

"If we had the chance to do it all again, tell me would we, could we?" Barbra Streisand had a hit singing this question in "The Way We Were," but when it comes to getting a new pet she does not have to wonder.

「如果我們有機會重來,告訴我,可能嗎?可以嗎?」芭芭拉.史翠珊在熱門歌曲《往日情懷》中,詠出這點疑問,但一講到養隻新寵物,她就無須疑惑了。

The "Funny Girl" singer and actress had her beloved 14- year-old Coton de Tulear dog Samantha cloned after her death in 2017, and now has two new pups.

這名《妙女郎》歌手暨女演員讓她心愛的14歲棉花面紗犬珊曼莎2017年過世後被複製,現在有2隻新的小狗狗。

Streisand told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview published on Tuesday that cells were taken from the mouth and stomach of Samantha.

史翠珊受訪告訴週二出版的好萊塢娛樂業刊物《綜藝》,細胞由珊曼莎嘴部及腹部取得。

"They have different personalities," Streisand said. "I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her brown eyes and her seriousness."

史翠珊說,「牠們有不同的個性」,「我等待牠們長大,這樣我就能看牠們是否有牠的棕色眼睛和嚴肅態度。」

Streisand said that when the cloned dogs arrived, she dressed them in red and lavender to tell them apart, which is how they got their names — Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet.(Reuters)

史翠珊說,當這2隻複製狗到來,她把牠們打扮成一紅一紫以分辨,這也是牠們名字——史嘉蕾小姐與紫羅蘭小姐——的由來。(路透)

《新聞辭典》

clone:名詞,指複製、無性繁殖、複製生物、不動腦筋做事的人;動詞,指複製、無性繁殖。例句:She is in some ways a younger clone of her pretty mother.(她在某些地方就像她漂亮媽媽的年輕版。)

trade publication:指專業出版品,通常指雜誌、期刊和報紙。如trade journal是指專業刊物,但trade book則是指普及版本書籍。

wonder:形容詞,指奇妙的、欽佩的、遠超過預期的;名詞,指驚奇、奇觀、奇人;動詞,指感到好奇或訝異、想搞清楚、懷疑。例句:Small wonder that he decided to take no part in the competition.(難怪他會決定不參加這場比賽。)